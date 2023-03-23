Let the news come to you

Reducing speed limits in the city of Bozeman would take a little bit more than changing out some signs.

The city is reviewing speed limits throughout the city as part of an effort to improve road safety, following the death of two cyclists last year.

“As speed increases, the likelihood of death or fatality risk of impacts exponentially increases as well,” Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said during a meeting this week. “There’s a big difference of just a few miles per hour as we assign them on the street.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

