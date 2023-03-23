“As speed increases, the likelihood of death or fatality risk of impacts exponentially increases as well,” Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said during a meeting this week. “There’s a big difference of just a few miles per hour as we assign them on the street.”
While presenting to the Transportation Board this week, Ross said a 10% decrease in speed has been found to be associated with up to a 38% decrease in fatalities and a 27% decrease in serious injuries.
But the city does not have unilateral control over many of Bozeman’s biggest roads, like Main Street, South 19th Avenue, Huffine Lane, and other major roads which are overseen by the Montana Department of Transportation.
Ross said the process to work with the state to adjust speed limits on MDT roads can take eight to 18 months.
The first step would be to request a speed study, Ross said, then the state would do an engineering evaluation. The Montana Transportation Commission would make the final call on any speed limit changes.
Ross said the city is considering using an existing contract with engineering firm Sanderson Stewart to do speed studies on Kagy Boulevard and Oak Street with the goal of speeding up the process with the state.
He warned the Transportation Board this week that traditional metrics used to set speed limits are outdated and may not accomplish the goal of reducing speeds.
The city does have control over speed limits on local streets, which are typically set to 25 mph. Ross said of the 290 miles of streets in Bozeman, 206 miles of them are local.
“Our local streets are definitely the backbone in what we want to operate as slow as reasonable,” Ross said.
The city commission is scheduled to discuss the work to reduce speed limits at their upcoming meeting Tuesday.
After that, Ross said city staff are planning to refine their analysis and bring forward specific proposals to the city commission in the late spring or early summer.
