As plans to extend Fowler Avenue through to West Oak Street move forward, the city is also exploring whether excess land in the area could be used for housing development.
Fowler currently dead ends at Babcock Street, and a walking path connects the street through to Oak Street, where there is an unfinished roundabout. Proposals to extend the road to connect to Davis Lane have been in the city’s plans for decades and are currently in the pre-design phase, with spring 2023 the earliest starting date for construction.
Though still in early stages, the city is eyeing land at the southeast corner of Oak and what will be Fowler for potential housing development.
The right-of-way acquisition for the Fowler project will leave some remaining parcels of land that will be owned by the city, Economic Development Program Manager David Fine said Friday.
“The remainder property at Oak and Fowler represents an opportunity for future community housing and this study is part of our effort to better understand that opportunity,” Fine said in an email.
Fine said though it is possible the land could be used for housing in the future, it is too early to say how the development process could work. City commissioners are set to vote Tuesday on paying engineering firm Sanderson Stewart $24,710 to study the idea.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the idea to look at city properties was kicked around for years by the former Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board.
“A lot of people believe that the city has a lot of excess property that they’re not using, that we just need to … use for affordable housing, and that’s simply not the case,” Cunningham said. “We have very little city property that is not already being used for something else … I believe that anytime we have land that is considered surplus that we should be thinking about using it for affordable housing.”
Cunningham said one option could be for the city to donate the land to a developer to essentially subsidize an affordable housing project.
The city’s housing plans suggest acquiring land for housing development as one strategy to address Bozeman’s housing crisis.
Kevin Thane, a member of the former CAHAB board, said he hopes the Fowler project could provide a roadmap for similar endeavors in the future.
“It makes sense if there is land that can be used to address that issue that they should go ahead and do it,” Thane said.
