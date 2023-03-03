Let the news come to you

After months of construction, a large portion of the Bozeman Public Library is scheduled to reopen later this month.

The library closed much of the building to the public for a renovation project last fall and plans to reopen parts of the building starting March 17. The two-phase project is expected to be completed this fall.

On Friday, workers were walking around with paint rollers, library employees were organizing stacks of books and customers used computers and browsed books in the front part of the building.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

