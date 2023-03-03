In the next phase of the library renovations, this room will be transformed into offices for the Bozeman Public Library's two fundraising arms. The second-floor room is pictured here on Friday, March 3, 2023.
All of the shelves on the first floor of the Bozeman Public Library have been turned to allow more light and increased visibility down the rows. The first floor is pictured here on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Corey Smith, the adult programs and outreach head, and Sarah Creech, the customer services and circulation head, have a meeting in one of the future public meeting rooms at the Bozeman Public Library on Friday, March 3, 2023. The library is set to open again on March 17.
After months of construction, a large portion of the Bozeman Public Library is scheduled to reopen later this month.
The library closed much of the building to the public for a renovation project last fall and plans to reopen parts of the building starting March 17. The two-phase project is expected to be completed this fall.
On Friday, workers were walking around with paint rollers, library employees were organizing stacks of books and customers used computers and browsed books in the front part of the building.
Library Director Susan Gregory said the project is so far ahead of schedule and within the $5.6 million budget. The renovation project includes opening up some spaces by taking down office walls, a “hub” area on the first floor, the addition of a technology lab and a learning kitchen as well as fresh coats of paint and new carpet.
Gregory said they focused on highlighting the large windows facing Lindley Park, and even changed the direction of the bookshelves on the first floor to allow for more light to get into the room.
“It’s amazing what taking down a few walls and changing the furniture will do,” Gregory said.
The project was paid for with fundraising and is the first major renovation to the building since it opened in 2006. The city is also in the early stages of planning for a library branch on the west side of Bozeman in the westside community center project.
Since beginning in November, construction has focused on the second floor and the south portion of the first floor. Patrons have been able to enter through the north-facing doors to access computers and a portion of the library’s collection, including the children’s room.
The library will be closed from March 13-16, then will reopen on March 17 with access to the west-facing doors and the main room on the first floor and much of the second floor. Construction will shift to the north part of the building, including meeting rooms and offices on the second floor and the two labs and the community room on the first floor.
As construction crews are wrapping up the first phase, library employees are preparing for their partial reopening. On Friday, teen services librarian Kate Holloway was sorting out some books in the new teen section, which will be in a previously underused corner on the first floor facing Lindley Park.
Holloway said she is excited for the new furniture and expanded space for teens.
“It’s going to be fun, I’m really excited to make it more homey, make it a fun place to hang out and just have that elbow room because it was a little cramped before,” Holloway said.
