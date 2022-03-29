Two years after COVID-19 forced the Bozeman Public Library to change its operations, the library’s hours have returned to its pre-pandemic schedule.
The library closed its doors in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold, then reopened over that summer before switching back to virtual services and curbside pickup when cases rose a few months later.
The library has been open for normal services for a while during the day, but remained closed during the evenings and on Sundays, partially due to staffing issues, Assistant Director Kit Stephenson said Tuesday.
The library is now back to its pre-pandemic staffing levels, Stephenson said.
At the end of February, the library finally was able to return to its pre-pandemic hours. The library hours start at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and close at 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The library’s Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We were getting a lot of questions, ‘When are you going to be open at night again?’ because there’s just a certain portion of our population that can only come in the evenings and on the weekend, so we wanted to be more accessible,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson the fact that the county’s COVID-19 cases have been trending downward in recent weeks also prompted the change. On Friday, March 26, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reported 39 active cases in the county, down from 52 the week before.
People have already made use of the expanded hours, Stephenson said.
The library sees a fair amount of people making use of the library on nights and weekends to study.
“They’re not necessarily needing help so it’s hard to see, but when we walk around it’s like ‘Oh yeah, we are needing this time,’ they’re here to work and study,” Stephenson said. “We’re happy to have more accessible hours for everyone’s needs.”
