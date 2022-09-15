The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena.
Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax — a perennial priority for the city that never seems to find much favor in the state house.
City commissioners discussed their legislative priorities during their meeting on Tuesday.
Mike Veselik, an economic development program manager with the city, presented a laundry list of items the city would prioritize lobbying on, support or keep an eye on during the session, which is scheduled to begin in January.
Near the top of the city’s draft priority list is to defend local control. During the 2021 session, the Legislature passed a bill prohibiting inclusionary zoning, which was a housing policy that made up the core of Bozeman’s affordable housing program.
“We continue to watch that list of powers denied to cities grow at each legislative session,” Veselik said. “The more that we can do to stop that list from growing, the more flexibility you all have to govern in the city.”
The city is also going to try again on getting a local option sales tax through the Legislature, which has been a consistent goal for Bozeman.
The city is too big to qualify for the resort tax that is in place in Big Sky and a handful of other towns, but Bozeman officials have in the past tried to argue that tourists put pressure on the city’s infrastructure without contributing in sales tax revenue.
Veselik said the city would consider offering up a 3% local option tax on “luxury items”
“What we’re trying to tax is the $400 fishing trip not the $4 filet-o-fish you get at McDonald’s,” Veselik said. “We want to look at what are those things that are non-essential items and things that maybe a tourist would come to consume when they enter into our community.”
Veselik said they would propose for a portion of the revenue to go toward rural communities, some for property tax relief and the rest for infrastructure, housing or public safety related projects.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he would support marketing the idea as a “tourist tax” rather than a “luxury tax.”
“(A) highly targeted tourist tax going strictly to property tax relief is our best chance at getting anything done,” Cunningham said. “I think otherwise the common feeling among the legislature would be ‘Oh, this thing again.’”
Also high on the city’s list is to push for sustainability issues like encouraging green energy and policies to support housing development. Veselik rattled off a slew of other issues for the city to keep its eye on, including defending tax increment financing policies, exploring additional taxes for second or vacation homes and affordable child care.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners talked about other issues they would like to see on the city’s list. Commissioner Christopher Coburn mentioned protecting abortion access and LGBTQ rights as priority issues.
The commission is slated to take a final vote on the priorities in October. Veselik said city staff recommends the commission meet with state legislators after the election to go over the priorities.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she thinks the city should have a focused agenda in the state capital.
“I just would caution us to think about this as we move into those discussions with our legislators and really think about what it is that is important to us,” Andrus said.
