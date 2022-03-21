As the discussion around whether to implement paid parking in downtown Bozeman heats up, the city is working on the rules to establish parking benefit zones in nearby residential areas.
Parking benefit zones — a divisive topic in 2020 — would involve creating areas around downtown where on-street parking would be primarily restricted to residents with permits.
City commissioners approved an ordinance in August of 2020 that allowed for the establishment of parking zones to “protect residents near the downtown core from spillover parkers who are trying to avoid downtown parking regulations.”
As part of that process, the Parking Commission had planned sometime that fall to adopt a set of rules to allow for the districts to be established.
Staff changes and other agenda items got in the way, and the commission never got around to adopting the rules. In the meantime, the commission was consolidated into the Transportation Board.
The board is scheduled to consider the parking benefit zone rules at its meeting on Wednesday.
Mike Veselik, an economic development specialist with the city, said Monday that establishing the rules for the parking benefit zones is just “tying up a loose end.”
The resolution proposed for the board to vote on would not itself establish any permitted parking zone near downtown.
“It’s laying out the procedure for establishing a parking benefit zone, and steps we would have to take as staff and as the transportation advisory board to make that happen,” Veselik said.
“If we decide to go forward and create one, everyone knows what the rules are.”
Firming up the benefit zone procedures was one of many requests city commissioners made to city staff during a discussion around paid parking downtown in February.
During a commission work session, city staff recommended to commissioners that they implement paid parking rates downtown during peak season — May 1 to Sept. 30 — to pay for the existing parking system and provide additional transportation money, including the potential for an additional parking garage.
Several commissioners said they wanted to see other parking options explored more fully.
In addition to parking benefit zones, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham listed a number of conditions he’d like to see before paid parking is brought forward, including exploring partnerships to build a parking garage, such as at the federal building, that the location of a future parking garage be nailed down.
Veselik said they don’t have a timeline on when city staff may bring another paid parking proposal in front of the commission, but that they are working on going through the checklist commissioners gave to them.
City staff are also holding several focus groups with downtown business owners, employees and others in the coming days to get their input.