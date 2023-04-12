Bozeman Municipal Court Chief Judge Colleen Herrington is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Herrington has filed a greivance against the city of Bozeman, alleging the city is paying her less than her male predecessor because of her gender.
Bozeman Municipal Court Chief Judge Colleen Herrington is alleging the city is paying her less than her male predecessor because of her gender.
Herrington, who was elected in 2021 as the second full-time judge for Bozeman municipal courts, took over as chief judge for Judge Karl Seel in the new year — Seel said the position rotates yearly.
When she did, she expected she’d receive the same pay Seel had when he was chief judge: the judges’ base pay plus an extra 15% that is given to all department heads in the city. But she didn’t see the bump on her first paycheck, and was informed by a human resources employee that she wasn’t going to get it at all.
“I was told that I’m an elected official and therefore are not eligible for that benefit,” Herrington said on Tuesday.
She brought her concerns to City Manager Jeff Mihelich, who, according to Herrington, did not give an explanation for the change. She then filed a grievance with the city.
On Tuesday, city commissioners approved on the consent agenda a resolution approving Seel and Herrington’s salary. The two have the same base pay of about $175,000, and Herrington will receive a 5% on top to compensate for her additional duties as chief judge.
Herrington said after the vote that she was only given a few days’ heads up about the resolution and was not given an explanation as to why she was getting 5% in additional pay versus the 15% Seel received as chief judge last year.
Herrington told city commissioners during public comment that it makes her feel like the city only values her at 90% of what they valued Seel when he was chief judge and attributed it to their genders.
“It is not about the number like they tried to make it seem, it is about the principle of being fair and treating a female the same as a male,” Herrington said. “As Bozeman’s first female chief judge, I knew I had to stand up.”
Seel also spoke during public comment and said he feels the city is not being fair. He told the Chronicle after the vote that he got the 15% pay bump for the last several years as chief judge.
“She shouldn’t get paid less just because she’s female,” Seel said.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus addressed the issue before city commissioners voted on the consent agenda and said the matter had nothing to do with gender. She said the city looked around the state to see what other municipal judges get paid and said the next highest they could find was around $128,000.
In emailed response to questions, city spokesperson Takami Clark said Mihelich decided in January to stop giving the additional compensation to the chief judge “on the basis that the city manager did not have the authority to establish the pay for the municipal judges as elected officials.”
The city commission has the authority to set the judges’ pay. Clark also said the 15% additional pay does not apply to elected officials and that Seel received additional compensation through administrative action “without the appropriate authority.”
The fiscal year 2023 budget, which city commissioners approved last summer, “included sufficient funds to cover all city personnel costs,” Clark said.
Herrington on Tuesday said she doesn’t think the city commission is holding true to an equal pay resolution passed in 2015 and reaffirmed by Andrus in a proclamation at a meeting earlier this month.
“The commission has made a commitment to equal pay for equal work and they are not standing by that commitment with how I was treated,” Herrington said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.