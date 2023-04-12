J. Colleen Herrington
Bozeman Municipal Court Chief Judge Colleen Herrington is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Herrington has filed a greivance against the city of Bozeman, alleging the city is paying her less than her male predecessor because of her gender.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman Municipal Court Chief Judge Colleen Herrington is alleging the city is paying her less than her male predecessor because of her gender.

Herrington, who was elected in 2021 as the second full-time judge for Bozeman municipal courts, took over as chief judge for Judge Karl Seel in the new year — Seel said the position rotates yearly.

When she did, she expected she’d receive the same pay Seel had when he was chief judge: the judges’ base pay plus an extra 15% that is given to all department heads in the city. But she didn’t see the bump on her first paycheck, and was informed by a human resources employee that she wasn’t going to get it at all.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

