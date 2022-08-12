Just a few campers were parked on a side street near the Town Pump gas station on 19th Avenue in Bozeman on Friday afternoon — significantly fewer than what has become normal for the area.
Several of the campers and trailers that were there had their doors wide open as the mid-day sun baked the shadeless street, and cars looking for a shortcut between the gas station and a nearby shopping center paused to let a duck and its ducklings waddle across the street.
It was the first day people were allowed to return and park their homes on the street after the city undertook maintenance and cleaning of areas popular for those who live in vehicles, campers or tents.
An orange sign laying on the dry, weedy ground informed people that all vehicles had to be moved by 6 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a three-day closure, noting those that don’t move might be towed or impounded.
One man — who asked not to be named or identified in any way — was just returning to the area on Friday.
He said he likes to park his trailer in the spot because of its proximity to Town Pump, and had no problem moving his home during the cleaning, though he was originally concerned that he might return to “No Parking” signs after it was over.
He expressed some frustration with people who may not keep the areas around their vehicles or campsites tidy.
“I see they had a good point to clean up some of the garbage,” the man said of the city.
The city initiated the cleanups in recent weeks due to reports of people’s belongings sitting on sidewalks and roadways, as well as issues with waste and in some cases, hypodermic needles in port-a-potties, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said Thursday.
“At that point, it’s really important for us to make sure that we fulfill our obligation of keeping all of our public spaces safe,” Mihelich said.
The city asked people to move, Mihelich said, because some of the reported issues were underneath some vehicles and equipment used to clean the streets, gutters and sidewalks required there to be no vehicles in the way.
The city gave at least a two-week heads up to notify people they would have to move due to the cleaning, Mihelich said and posted signs and worked with an outreach team to inform people.
Brian Guyer is the housing department director for the Human Resources Development Council, which runs the Warming Center shelter off of North 7th Avenue. Guyer said he appreciated that the city took a “humane” approach to the cleanups and communicated far in advance that the streets would be closed.
“It’s a difficult thing, it’s never easy to address an issue like this that’s so highly visible, but also clearly it’s a delicate issue,” Guyer said.
Guyer said they saw an uptick in the number of people seeking shelter at the Warming Center during the clean ups. The shelter — which is open in the summer for the first time — has seen more than 80 guests per night the last few days, Guyer said.
He said he understood the city’s reasoning for the cleanups.
“What it does not do is make the problem of people who are experiencing homelessness go away,” Guyer said. “All this does is clean up the street.”
Little neighborhoods of people living in campers, cars and in tents have popped up across Bozeman as a direct result of the city’s housing crisis which has seen home prices skyrocket and rental prices follow.
Heather Grenier, the CEO of HRDC, said during a panel about urban camping and homelessness on Wednesday that the rate of homelessness in Bozeman has skyrocketed recently.
Grenier referenced 2020 data from the U.S. Government Accountability Office that found that a $100 increase in median rent came with a 9% increase in the rate of homelessness. From 2019 to 2022 in Bozeman, Grenier said, a 65% increase in the median rent brought about a 63% increase in homelessness.
The Warming Center has seen a 47% increase in the number of people staying there since 2019, Grenier said during the panel.
Guyer said he expects some people who had to move due to the cleanups just found another place to set up their home, but that he expects the areas will again become popular.
“I don’t think there was any misgivings on anybody’s part that this was going to permanently clear those spaces,” Guyer said. “The cost of living in our community, the rapid increase in our housing costs, means that more and more members of our workforce are finding it necessary to live in their vehicles, live in an RV, or live in a tent on public space.”
