Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A foundation started by the founder of Amazon is donating $5 million to Bozeman’s Human Resources Development Council to go towards building a shelter and supporting families experiencing homelessness.

HRDC announced the grant — the largest in the organization’s nearly five decade history — on Tuesday. The funds come from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which was launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Heather Grenier, HRDC’s CEO, said Tuesday that 50% of the $5 million will be put toward the construction of a new shelter on Griffin Drive, specifically rooms geared towards families.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.