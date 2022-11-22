A foundation started by the founder of Amazon is donating $5 million to Bozeman’s Human Resources Development Council to go towards building a shelter and supporting families experiencing homelessness.
HRDC announced the grant — the largest in the organization’s nearly five decade history — on Tuesday. The funds come from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which was launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Heather Grenier, HRDC’s CEO, said Tuesday that 50% of the $5 million will be put toward the construction of a new shelter on Griffin Drive, specifically rooms geared towards families.
The other half will go toward future programming for transitional housing and other support for families experiencing homelessness.
The $2.5 million brings HRDC up to $13.9 million in fundraising for its new shelter. The goal is $15 million.
“It really is a significant investment in what services we can provide in our community that really address and get at the root of the issue, and provide a comprehensive approach to serving families without housing,” Grenier said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Grenier said organizations have to be nominated for the grant in order to apply, which they did in October. The YWCA in Missoula was also awarded a grant of $2.5 million for its housing programs.
The shelter space is planned for Griffin Drive, next to the under-construction food resources facility that will include the food bank, the Fork and Spoon pay-what-you-can restaurant and other nutrition services. HRDC now runs the Warming Center shelter out of a former roller skating rink on Wheat Drive.
High demand for services has pushed the facility to its capacity, HRDC staff has said in the past. Brian Guyer, HRDC’s housing director, said in October that the Warming Center can fit about 100 people comfortably, 120 in a pinch. This summer — the first the facility stayed open year-round — the number of people seeking shelter was between 70 to 90 people per night, Guyer said.
The new shelter is planned to include rooms for families that will have a separate entrance, Grenier said.
The $2.5 million for transition housing support will be used in a few different ways depending on the needs of specific families, Grenier said, and it could take the form of rental assistance or helping a family pay for a deposit.
Grenier noted that while the donation is a big deal for the organization, it is for future uses. There are still a lot of immediate needs, Granier said, like operating the Warming Center.
“They don’t really cover what is right in front of us today, and what we need to be able to provide a safe warm space for folks to sleep through the winter,” Grenier said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.