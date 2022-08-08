Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s Human Resources Development Council kicked off an effort Monday to gather signatures in support of forming an urban transportation district.

The group has less than 90 days to gather signatures from 20% of registered voters in the proposed district, which would take over sorting out funding for the Streamline bus service. If the signature threshold is met, the question of whether to form a district would appear on the ballot for the May 2, 2023, election.

HRDC expected to have to create an urban transportation district when Streamline first launched 16 years ago, the group’s associate director Tracy Menuez said during a press conference Monday.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

