The Human Resources Development Council’s Heather Grenier, Sunshine Ross, and Tracy Menuez, speak at an HRDC press conference about the importance of forming an urban transportation district on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the AC Marriott Hotel.
Mitch Bradley, former owner of Herb’s East Main Grocery, speaks at an HRDC press conference about the importance of forming an urban transportation district on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the AC Marriott Hotel.
Bozeman’s Human Resources Development Council kicked off an effort Monday to gather signatures in support of forming an urban transportation district.
The group has less than 90 days to gather signatures from 20% of registered voters in the proposed district, which would take over sorting out funding for the Streamline bus service. If the signature threshold is met, the question of whether to form a district would appear on the ballot for the May 2, 2023, election.
HRDC expected to have to create an urban transportation district when Streamline first launched 16 years ago, the group’s associate director Tracy Menuez said during a press conference Monday.
The 2020 census results, which showed Bozeman’s population tipping over 50,000 people, also changes things. That means federal funding can no longer be passed from the state directly to HRDC, but has to be passed to a government agency, Menuez said.
“When we started Streamline, the intent was always that one day we would hit this point where we became an urban transportation district so we could continue with that level of collaboration across our area,” Menuez said. “So in order to preserve all of the things that we love about our cross collaboration, and this regional approach, we really need to develop this urban transportation district.”
HRDC Transportation Director Sunshine Ross said Monday they expect the switch in how they can receive federal funding would take place next fall. If a district is not formed, Bozeman or Gallatin County could receive the federal funding and then pass it on to Streamline.
Ross said that funding structure could mean a reduction in services Streamline is able to offer.
The proposed district covers the “triangle area” between the city limits of Bozeman and Belgrade and some areas in between. Its southern boundary is Sourdough Lane and it extends westward to Four Corners.
Menuez said the district’s formation wouldn’t raise taxes, though in the future it could place future tax levies on the ballot. Having the district doesn’t necessarily mean more federal funding, Menuez said.
“We don’t know what the funding implications will be,” Menuez said. “But we don’t anticipate that they will be wildly different than what we’re receiving right now.”
Streamline, which doesn’t charge fares, also receives funding from the city, county and Montana State University.
Menuez and others who spoke at the press conference Monday stressed that the Streamline service is an example of collaboration between local governments and other organizations.
Mitch Bradley, who used to own Heebs Grocery Store and is on HRDC’s board, noted that keeping the service up and running is important for the local workforce.
“I think that that’s one thing that really needs to be focused on, getting your employees to your place of work. And unfortunately, people are having to move further and further out,” Bradley said. “I feel like this is something that our community has to have.”
The 90-day period HRDC has to get the required number of signatures started Friday. Volunteers will also be going door-to-door to gather signatures. More information on the petition will be posted at streamlinebus.com/UTD.
