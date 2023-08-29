The housing trust behind a new development in northeast Bozeman is launching a program to help employers pitch in to help their workers get into housing.
The Headwaters Community Housing Trust, which is building the Bridger View neighborhood at the corner of Story Mill Road and Bridger Canyon Drive, launched the Employee Right of Purchase Program, which would allow employers to chip in money to subsidize development of below-market rate homes that their employees would then be first in line to buy.
The program is modeled after a similar one in Jackson Hole, said Christine Walker, a board member with the housing trust. They retooled it to fit Bozeman’s needs after hearing from employers that they were looking for solutions to housing costs-related retention and recruitment issues without having to manage employee housing themselves.
They are getting started with three homes in the Bridger View neighborhood, which is being developed and managed by the housing trust and is designed to have half of the homes sold at below market rate.
Jon Catton, a consultant with the housing trust, said the process wouldn’t be the employer helping an employee buy a house directly, but rather chipping in money to the developer to bridge the gap between what it costs to build a house and how much people can afford to buy them for.
“If it costs me x to build a home and I’m being … asked to sell it less than it costs to build it, how can I make that up? And one way among others to make up that capital gap is for employers to contribute, in the process helping solve their own recruitment and retention challenges by getting an employee into stable, quality housing,” Catton explained. “The employer is simply facilitating getting the eligible employee … the opportunity to buy it.”
Walker said they hope that the sale of the first three homes, which would require a $50,000 investment by employers to get their employees to the front of the line if they meet income and other eligibility requirements, will show the program can be scaled up.
“The intent is to be able to show that employers can have the ability to invest in housing and Headwaters has the ability to manage the housing units long term, creating that separation so then it catalyzes the opportunity for a developer to be able to get some capital to be able to lower that purchase price,” Walker said.
Bozeman city commissioners approved a $150,000 grant to the program during a meeting earlier this month.
David Fine, an economic development program manager with the city, said creating a program like this was listed as one of the goals in the 2019 Community Housing Action Plan.
“We think it’s going to help more capital off the sidelines,” Fine said. “Developing a program like an employer assisted housing program is a way to get more private sector capital … dedicated towards developing a workforce housing solution.”
Headwaters would manage the program, Walker said, and the houses would remain below-market rate into the future, with a formula allowing owners to accrue equity as the years go on. Retaining ownership of the houses is not tied to their employment, Walker said.
Some of the employers they’ve talked to are already helping their employees with housing costs, Walker pointed out, either by bumping up pay for those in the Bozeman area compared to employees in other locations or by doling out direct housing stipends.
“So instead of do those things that are ongoing and long term, they are able to make a one-time investment to housing,” Walker said.
