The housing trust behind a new development in northeast Bozeman is launching a program to help employers pitch in to help their workers get into housing.

The Headwaters Community Housing Trust, which is building the Bridger View neighborhood at the corner of Story Mill Road and Bridger Canyon Drive, launched the Employee Right of Purchase Program, which would allow employers to chip in money to subsidize development of below-market rate homes that their employees would then be first in line to buy.

The program is modeled after a similar one in Jackson Hole, said Christine Walker, a board member with the housing trust. They retooled it to fit Bozeman’s needs after hearing from employers that they were looking for solutions to housing costs-related retention and recruitment issues without having to manage employee housing themselves.


