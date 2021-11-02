Bozeman housing levy question likely to fail; two city bonds passed by voters By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now An affordable housing development is under various states of construction on Tschache Lane in Bozeman on June 15. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A fire engine waits for traffic to clear before pulling onto 19th Avenue on July 15, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton points out the part of the shell and gutter that need to be replaced at Bogert Pool on Sept. 28, 2021. The tiles and fencing also need to be replaced at the pool, totaling around $600,000. A proposed ballot levy that would have supported the city of Bozeman's affordable housing efforts looked likely to fail by a narrow margin in Tuesday's election.According to preliminary results released at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night, the levy had received 6,534 votes against and 6,052 in support. The other two ballot questions — one to fund the relocation of Fire Station #2 to the Montana State University campus and another for repairs at Bogert Pool, the Swim Center and the Lindley Center — both passed with wide margins.The result would deal a blow to the city’s affordable housing efforts, which lost a major funding source earlier this year when the state Legislature outlawed inclusionary zoning, which required developers to sell a portion of their homes at an affordable rate or provide cash to the city instead. The cash-in-lieu fund netted about $500,000 in funds for the city annually and was used to subsidize projects like the Larkspur Apartments or the Arrowleaf and Perennial Park apartments behind Lowe’s on Tschache Lane.If it passed, the seven mill housing levy could have raised $9.5 million over 10 years, though commissioners would have had the option to vote to levy less than seven mills each year.A common criticism of the levy is that it would have raised property taxes and increase the financial burden on existing homeowners.A seven mill levy would have cost the owner of a home with a taxable value of $364,000 about $33.67 annually.Other critics argued that the city could find the money to fund affordable housing projects elsewhere in its budget.Though the roughly $1 million a year for affordable housing pales in comparison to the scale of the city’s crisis — the median sales price of a single-family home is over $700,000 — city officials argued that having local funding can help close the gap to make affordable housing projects feasible.Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, who pushed for the question to appear on the ballot, said Tuesday night he is taking the result to mean voters would like the city to fund housing projects out of the general fund, rather than through a special tax.“When the commission addresses affordable housing in the future, we’re going to have to make some tough decisions about where to cut other services in the general fund,” Cunningham said. “It’s our No. 1 priority.” Cunningham won the mayoral race in Tuesday’s election.Voters did approve the other two city ballot questions, including a $2.2 million bond for repairs to the aging Bogert Pool, the Lindley Center and Swim Center.The $2.2 million proposed bond includes $500,000 in repairs to the Lindley Center, $600,000 for Bogert Pool and $1.1 million for the Swim Center.The repairs range from renovating the roof of the Lindley Center to redoing the outer shell of both pools and were placed on the ballot after they had been bumped out of the city’s budget for years.The parks and recreation facilities bond will add 1.33 mills to residents’ property tax bills. For the owner of a home with a taxable value of $364,000, the facilities bond will cost $6.38 yearly.Voters also approved a $6.7 million bond to fund the relocation of fire station No. 2 from its home on South 19th Avenue to the Montana State University campus.The 19th Avenue facility was built in 1974 and is struggling to keep up with changes to the city and to firefighting standards. Employees have to share a small dorm room and have to park some equipment outside the building.The city signed an agreement with MSU earlier this year to establish a fire station near Kagy Boulevard and South Seventh Avenue.The fire station bond will add 3.92 mills to homeowners’ tax bills, which will cost $18.83 a year for the owner of a home with an assessed taxable value of $364,000.Altogether, the approved bonds will cost that homeowner about $25 annually. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 