In Bozeman’s fight against the affordable housing crisis, every little bit makes a difference.
Even, according to the city, a review of Bozeman’s notoriously onerous unified development code, which guides subdivisions building and site plan design, among other matters.
“Regulations can hugely impact the cost of housing in several ways. Review time can add expense, you know people say the adage ‘time is money, and we’ve learned that that is problematic in Bozeman,” Bozeman City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “The Bozeman code is incredibly complex and it’s very easy to have unintended consequences of codes that lead to problems like we’ve found ourselves in right now with a lack of affordable housing.”
Bozeman hired a consulting firm earlier this year to begin an audit of the city’s codes, with the intention to review and suggest amendments to the code to help develop and preserve affordable housing.
The audit was identified as an action item in the Bozeman Community Housing Action Plan passed last year.
Tanya Andreasen, the city’s community housing program manager, said the goal is to cull from the code measures that are “prohibiting or impeding affordable home development.”
The review is targeted at the planned unit development section and the affordable housing ordinance, much of which was nixed by a new state law that prohibits inclusionary zoning, which is the practice of requiring developers to set aside money, property or homes to sell at an affordable price.
“The unified development code is one big thing and it guides commercial, residential, it guides all our built environment here in town. Both the preservation of it, like the improving of it and also the construction of it,” Andreasen said. “They’re looking at the whole code itself through the lens of affordable housing, but they’re also really paying particular attention to these two spots where some pretty big work needs to be done.”
This week, the city held a public meeting with the consultants for developers to offer feedback on the code.
The matter will also be discussed during a joint Planning Board and Zoning Commission meeting next week and at a Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board meeting, and another public meeting targeted towards those without code expertise will be in May.
People can also give feedback on the code on the city’s website, www.bozeman.net/housingcode. Andreasen said they are trying to target people who use the code, like developers or architects.
Andreasen said they’ll use feedback to form recommendations on how to adjust the code. The next phase, Andreasen said, will involve reviewing the affordable housing ordinance.
Madgic, who sits on the planning and zoning boards, said the code review alone will not solve the affordable housing issue.
“The code is one piece of that very complex problem of housing affordability,” Magic said. “There’s other pieces of it but when we look at housing affordability they say that there’s no silver bullet … looking at the code is one strategy but we’ve got to look at others and be really comprehensive.”
