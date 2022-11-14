Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Public Library renovation project got a boost from Bozeman Health last week.

The health system donated $50,000 to the $5.6 million renovation project at the library, which includes adding in more meeting and social spaces and two labs for cooking and technology. Bozeman Health’s gift brings the project within $14,000 of reaching its fundraising goal, Bozeman Library Foundation Executive Director Janay Johnson said Monday.

Bozeman Health’s donation is focused toward one of the learning labs planned for the library’s first floor. According to a press release from the city, the “Kitchen Table” will have equipment for workshops and demonstrations.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

