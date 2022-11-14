The Bozeman Public Library renovation project got a boost from Bozeman Health last week.
The health system donated $50,000 to the $5.6 million renovation project at the library, which includes adding in more meeting and social spaces and two labs for cooking and technology. Bozeman Health’s gift brings the project within $14,000 of reaching its fundraising goal, Bozeman Library Foundation Executive Director Janay Johnson said Monday.
Bozeman Health’s donation is focused toward one of the learning labs planned for the library’s first floor. According to a press release from the city, the “Kitchen Table” will have equipment for workshops and demonstrations.
Laurie Walker, Bozeman Health’s system manager of community health improvement and partnerships, said a recent community health needs assessment showed nutrition and physical exercise as a priority area.
Supporting the renovation project and the kitchen space made sense for the health system, Walker said. While access to healthy food is one barrier, Walker said knowing what to do with them is another.
“A lot of times you need to know a little bit more about what should I be eating,” Walker said. “There’s a lot of health outcomes that are preventable … there are things that we can do that can improve our health that are simple and quick and easy.”
Johnson said the kitchen space fits in with the library’s mission to be more of a community center than just a place to get books.
“Everybody loves food, right, and that’s a way that people come together and build community and so having that space in the library will help us with our overarching mission which is to build community in Bozeman,” Johnson said.
Library Director Susan Gregory said in the press release that the lab will also have space for painting and art classes.
The second lab, called ”The Workbench” is planned to include a small recording studio and a 3-D printer.
Construction on the library renovation began in late September. The first phase is planned to wrap up in early 2023. Work on the two labs is set to start next year and finish by late next fall.
