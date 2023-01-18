Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is pictured here on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The hospital in the midst of drafting a plan to develop parts of their Highland Glen property, which spans 310 acres of land and 140 acres of trails.
A man skies the Highland Glen Trails on property owned by Bozeman Health on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The hospital in the midst of drafting a plan to develop parts of their Highland Glen property, which spans 310 acres of land and 140 acres of trails.
Rebecca Watters and Suzanne Truman ski along the Highland Glen Trails across from Deaconess Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The hospital in the midst of drafting a plan to develop parts of their Highland Glen property, which spans 310 acres of land and 140 acres of trails. Truman said she would hate to see the area be developed. “It’s such a beautiful part of Bozeman,” she said.
The drafting process to update Bozeman Health’s land use plan has begun after six months of public outreach.
Bozeman Health began work to update and revise its subarea plan, which guides land use on the undeveloped land owned by the health system on Highland Boulevard, in June.
The need for an updated plan was spurred by Bozeman’s update to its growth policy in 2020. The change in the city’s growth policy meant that Bozeman Health needed to update its subarea plan, which is similar to a neighborhood plan, to better mesh with the new policy.
Engineering firm Sanderson Stewart is working on developing the narrative of the draft plan for Bozeman Health. Chris Naumann, senior planner for Sanderson Stewart, said that ideally the firm can deliver a draft to the health system by the end of this year’s first quarter.
A public plan could come by the second quarter. Then a submission to the city could follow by late in the third quarter of the year. From there, the subarea plan will be reviewed and voted on by the city commission.
Naumann said that it was likely the plan would not be installed until late this year or early next year.
Denise Juneau, chief government and community affairs officer for Bozeman Health, said that it was important to update the health system’s subarea plan because of the growth and change in Bozeman — especially since the previous plan’s creation in 2006.
Bozeman Health held numerous open houses and meetings with people in the city and area surrounding the Highland Boulevard property over the summer and into the fall.
Juneau said that the main thing people touched on during those meetings was for the health system to maintain Highland Glen for recreation.
Highland Glen includes about 310 acres of undeveloped agricultural land and about 140 acres of trails.
Bozeman Health released a framework of the subarea plan in October. That framework included changing a swath of Highland Glen from a residential suburban zoning district to parks and open lands.
Naumann said that Bozeman Health intends to propose an amendment to the city’s future land use map in the growth policy to allow for the change in designations.
“That’s what probably was the biggest relief to the community,” Naumann said.
The framework does propose three “community activity nodes,” which includes a trailhead node on the southern end of Highland Glen, a homestead node at the Glen’s northern end and a commercial node on one of the pieces of agricultural land.
No development is planned at the moment for the agricultural land in the plan, Juneau said. A rancher still runs cattle there, and that will continue until any possible future development.
Bozeman Health has been working on an agreement with Montana State University on a lease for 317 acres in the area.
The Montana Board of Regents was slated to consider the lease in a meeting earlier this month, but the item was pulled. Juneau said that a farmer who was the longtime tenant retired, and that the health system was not ready to sign everything for the university’s lease.
Naumann added that the property is good agricultural land, and that the health system would maintain that land usage.
The only development on the property that appeared on the framework was for a sliver of land across from the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center on Highland Boulevard.
Naumann said that a future medical center or other commercial property could inhabit the space, and was the most logical space for the health system to grow into.
Juneau said that while there are no solid plans in place to develop the area, it is the spot for future and natural growth of the hospital.
“The vision is to really just keep Bozeman Health growing with what’s happening in the surrounding community,” she said.
