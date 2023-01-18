Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The drafting process to update Bozeman Health’s land use plan has begun after six months of public outreach.

Bozeman Health began work to update and revise its subarea plan, which guides land use on the undeveloped land owned by the health system on Highland Boulevard, in June.

The need for an updated plan was spurred by Bozeman’s update to its growth policy in 2020. The change in the city’s growth policy meant that Bozeman Health needed to update its subarea plan, which is similar to a neighborhood plan, to better mesh with the new policy.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.