An additional 31 acres of largely commercial buildings are planned to go in next to the existing Ferguson Farm development in west Bozeman.

Ferguson Farm is home to restaurants like Sidewinders and Tanglewood on Huffine Lane and the developer is proposing the second phase of the development to its east to also focus on commercial space. About 850,000 square feet of commercial space is proposed for the second phase.

Developer Michael Delaney said during a city commission meeting this week that they worked on the project for about two years and are looking at it as an extension of the first phase of Ferguson Farm.


Nora Shelly

