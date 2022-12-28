What sensitive lands are and how to protect them are two major questions a working group including the city of Bozeman is trying to answer.
The work is part of the Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan, which is an effort involving the city of Bozeman to identify sensitive lands in the valley and then develop recommendations on how to protect those areas.
Sensitive lands include things like wildlife corridors, riparian areas and other lands “susceptible to negative impacts from the built environment,” according to the project website.
The city is working with other groups, including Gallatin County, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and a host of nonprofits like the Sierra Club and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust on the project. It has also hired a consultant for the project.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said that so far they have conducted about 35 hours of one-on-one interviews, sent out survey mailers to a “statistically representative” group of people and are working on a review of all the existing plans, regulations and other resources related to sensitive lands in the area.
Henderson said they are also working to put together data that already exists on sensitive land areas, and identify gaps in that data.
“Part of the design of this effort is to establish a shared resource, if you will, where we can all be working off of this off the same map, and have faith in the data that we’re looking at is authoritative and coming from a resource that can be trusted,” Henderson said.
There is also an online survey open to anybody asking for input on the study.
The survey asks questions like what is important to consider in protecting working farms, or vegetation or riparian areas in the Gallatin Valley.
Henderson said the mail-in survey got a solid response, and he noted that half of the respondents from areas outside of the city of Bozeman or Belgrade indicated in their responses they had been in the area for 25 years or longer.
“It tells us that we’re, we’re getting to the right folks ... We’re getting to people that have a history, they have kind of a family lineage and I would expect them to have a great connection to our agricultural heritage,” Henderson said.
Henderson said they are planning a public event for the end of January to get people up to speed on what work they have done so far and ask for input.
Henderson said logistics are still being worked out but that they are planning for the event to be in the Belgrade area.
“The intent here is to kind of ground the vision, make sure the public has an opportunity to help us understand where their priorities are, where our local values are contributing to this effort,” Henderson said. “I feel very strongly that this work needs to be inclusive and we need to go to the extra effort to make sure that everyone is able to provide their input and weigh in.”
One of the groups the city has asked for input on the project is the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators. Susan Duncan, the group’s secretary, said she has concerns about the project’s scope, including where the agricultural irrigation system fits in with sensitive lands.
Duncan said she wants the project to include irrigation ditches as land that needs to be protected.
“Water rights are living cultural history, development pressures now threaten this normal,” Duncan said.
Gallatin County Administrator Jim Doar said they tried to reach out to any group they could think of that had an interest in land-use planning to get feedback.
Doar also noted that the final product is not intended to make any firm land-use decisions or introduce any new regulations.
“It’s not a regulatory document, it’s an advisory document,” Doar said. “There’s a lot of opportunity if it gets implemented at the county level to provide feedback about what makes sense, and what should be incorporated in any type of regulation.”
