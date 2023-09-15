The city is planning to use a $1.6 million federal grant to jumpstart a widespread composting program in Bozeman.
The grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, will go towards buying equipment for a composting program the city is hoping to start next year. Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said they will need to buy two automated side loader collection trucks, about 8,000 carts or totes, in addition to spending money on an education campaign. They will also use some of the money to purchase 100 bear resistant cans.
The city has been looking into starting composting services for a while. The city is working on redoing the rates for waste pickup to bundle together trash, recycling and compost — though city commissioner during a meeting earlier this summer said they’d support having composting be on an opt-in basis for customers.
“I think for some people it’s going to take them a while, if they get there at all, to do composting,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said during the July meeting.
Currently, the private company Happy Trash Can works with the city at the Bozeman Convenience Site on Story Mill to process yard waste and food scrap debris from Montana State University into compost.
Ross said they will continue to work with Happy Trash Can when they expand the program to household composting.
Ryan Green, who co-owns Happy Trash Can, said he is ecstatic that the city is expanding its composting services.
“We want to see as much organic material diverted from the landfill as possible, and see that finished end product, the finished compost, being used as much as possible in our local community,” Green said.
Happy Trash Can sells their finished compost to local gardeners and farmers, and Green said with an expected increase in input material, he hopes the composted product can be used in city parks.
Green said he hopes city residents will opt-in to a future composting program.
“It’s a great way for our community members to get behind a systematic and streamlined diversion program to keep as much organic material out of the landfill as possible and just creating an ultra local fertility source for local farmers and gardeners,” Green said.
Ross said the city is planning to do a market survey this winter to gauge interest in compositing among city residents and are expecting to launch a pilot program next spring.
According to a press release announcing the grant, the city estimates about 7,000 households will be served by 2026, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 1,950 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.
