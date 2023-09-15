City Hall File
The sun shines on Bozeman City Hall in this file photo from July 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The city is planning to use a $1.6 million federal grant to jumpstart a widespread composting program in Bozeman.

The grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, will go towards buying equipment for a composting program the city is hoping to start next year. Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said they will need to buy two automated side loader collection trucks, about 8,000 carts or totes, in addition to spending money on an education campaign. They will also use some of the money to purchase 100 bear resistant cans.

The city has been looking into starting composting services for a while. The city is working on redoing the rates for waste pickup to bundle together trash, recycling and compost — though city commissioner during a meeting earlier this summer said they’d support having composting be on an opt-in basis for customers.


