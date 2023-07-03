The city of Bozeman’s effort to lower speed limits across the board is one step closer to coming before commissioners for approval.
The Transportation Advisory Board approved a resolution this week to recommend to the commission a series of changes to the city’s code that would lower the speed limit on major streets called principal arterials to 35 mph and to 30 mph for minor arterials and collectors.
The changes could only apply to streets that are under the city’s control, excluding state-controlled routes like 19th Avenue, Main Street, Rouse Avenue and others. The city is doing speed studies on some of those corridors in an attempt to petition the Montana Department of Transportation and the state’s transportation commission to reduce speed limits.
The speed limit initiative is part of a larger city push on street safety following the death of two cyclists in the fall of 2022.
The ordinance is scheduled to come before city commissioners on July 25 and is still being fine-tuned. City Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross said speed limits are codified in the city’s municipal code, so any changes would require a formal commission vote.
Ross said during the advisory board meeting this week that part of the city’s goal is to provide consistency across the board when it comes to speed limits.
“We don’t feel there’s a valid reason for similar streets to operate very differently; it brings more confusion and less expectation,” Ross said.
Another part of the ordinance is planned to focus on “slow zones” around schools and parks.
City staff is also proposing to remove the time-of-day restrictions from school zone limits to have them in effect all day, though several transportation board members said they were concerned with the idea.
“Our schools function as community centers. Much of the time activity is not necessarily contained to just those school hours,” Ross said during the meeting. “Frankly a lot of the outside activity happens outside of those hours — coming, going as well as playing.”
Ross is also proposing slow zones around city parks be extended to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. to correlate with their open hours.
The ordinance is expected to include other specifics, like dropping the speed limit on Ferguson Avenue in west Bozeman to 30 mph — a road Ross said was a priority. Of all the street’s under the city’s jurisdiction, Ross said Ferguson is the one they hear the most complaints from residents about.
“For whatever reason as it was built out and extended it adopted 35 mph through many sections, and that is just not an appropriate speed limit for the context of land use Ferguson goes through,” Ross said.
The city is also thinking of some traffic calming measures for Ferguson, Ross said. Lowering speed limits is a first step, Ross said, noting that engineering controls to induce drivers to go slower are far more expensive.
Board chair Kelly Pohl said she is glad the city is moving quickly.
"We're moving in the right direction and it is tragic that it took two deaths this fall for us to really have bring this conversation to a head," Pohl said. "I don't want us to experience any other fatal crashes so I think we have to move fast."
