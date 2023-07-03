Speed Limit
A sign sets a speed limit at 15 miles per hour in front of Chief Joseph Middle School on Ferguson Avenue on Friday, June 30, 2023.

 Ava Rosvold/Chronicle

The city of Bozeman’s effort to lower speed limits across the board is one step closer to coming before commissioners for approval.

The Transportation Advisory Board approved a resolution this week to recommend to the commission a series of changes to the city’s code that would lower the speed limit on major streets called principal arterials to 35 mph and to 30 mph for minor arterials and collectors.

The changes could only apply to streets that are under the city’s control, excluding state-controlled routes like 19th Avenue, Main Street, Rouse Avenue and others. The city is doing speed studies on some of those corridors in an attempt to petition the Montana Department of Transportation and the state’s transportation commission to reduce speed limits.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

