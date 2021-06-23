Two new state laws are prompting Bozeman and Gallatin County to change local rules related to the open and concealed carry of weapons.
Referendum LR-130 approved in November by Montana voters revoked the authority of local governments to regulate the carry of permitted concealed weapons and reduced local authority to prohibit the carry of open or unpermitted concealed firearms.
House Bill 102, signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Feb. 18, allows for concealed carry weapons with a permit to be the default across the board, with exceptions in federal buildings, detention centers and courts of law.
Bozeman city commissioners voted Tuesday to give first approval to an ordinance updating the city’s gun laws to align with HB 102 and the referendum and permit concealed carry in city buildings.
City commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance but expressed reluctance. It will come back for a second vote on the consent agenda at a future meeting.
“We don’t have much choice in this matter,” City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “I’m sorry that we’re having to do some of this.”
A new ordinance discussed at Tuesday’s Gallatin County Commission is meant to enforce that the Law and Justice Center would remain a restricted area with screening by a metal detector and a pair of sheriff’s deputies still taking place upon entrance to the building.
County Commissioner Scott McFarlane said commissioners wanted to take care of the courts first and that ordinance changes for other county buildings would come later.
A previous ordinance prevented concealed carry in county buildings, MacFarlane said. With the new changes imposed by HB 102, the commission will either draft a new ordinance for county buildings or nullify the existing one.
The courthouse, where the Gallatin County Commission meets, now allows concealed weapons with a permit into the premises under HB 102. Despite the original ordinance, checking for concealed weapons was not commonplace in the building.
“People very well could’ve had concealed carry weapons all the time at the courthouse and nobody was verifying that,” MacFarlane said. “We don’t really feel like it changes much for us”
The city ordinance prohibits the open and unpermitted concealed carry of weapons in city facilities and allows the city to screen people for firearms and other weapons. The ordinance also applies to other weapons, like a knife with a blade longer than 4 inches, a sword, a straight razor, a throwing star, nunchucks, and brass or other metal knuckles.
Under the new state laws, the city can’t prohibit permitted concealed carry in most city facilities.
Some public buildings are exempt, like secure areas of law enforcement facilities.
The city ordinance also includes some updated language and redefines what city facilities fall under the ordinance to be more flexible as new city buildings are built.
MacFarlane added that some staff are concerned about their safety with the new law rippling its way into the courthouse.
“It has caused a little bit more awareness for our staff,” MacFarlane said. “Some people may just feel a little less secure now knowing that there’s just no way for us to prohibit anything, even though we didn’t really have a way to enforce it previously.”
Tuesday’s vote was the first of two for the county, with the second scheduled reading and hearing next Tuesday. If approved, any changes have 30 days to take effect.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.