Gallatin County and the city of Bozeman are working to return to negotiations in a court-ordered mediation on a lawsuit over road improvements in west Bozeman.
Gallatin County Deputy Attorney Erin Arnold said the city and county are now trying to schedule another mediation session.
While working to reach an agreement, each is also preparing for trial in district court by submitting briefs to Judge Rienne McElyea. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 30, according to court documents.
Arnold said she didn’t think the trial would be necessary and that the city and county are working toward an agreement in “good faith.”
City Attorney Greg Sullivan declined to comment because the mediation is ongoing.
The mediation is private, but any settlement that emerges will have to be approved by the city and county commissions at public meetings.
The discussion revealed that the city would provide 20 acres of land near the Bozeman Water Reclamation Facility for the county to construct and operate a joint garbage drop site, also called a transfer station.
The county commissioners rejected the inclusion of the transfer station project in the settlement agreement but said they would like to continue partnering with the city on the project, which would replace the Bozeman Convenience Site on Story Mill Road.
The city and county’s disagreement over work on city streets that border the county-owned Regional Park has gone on for years.
To pay for the construction, the city created a special improvement district — a designation that enables the city to collect taxes from landowners within a certain area for a specific project — in April 2017. The city estimated the county, a major landowner in the area, would owe $1.1 million for the $2.5 million project.
The county then sued the city, alleging the city had not solicited bids for the road improvements as required by state law. The county also claimed the taxes for the projects were assessed incorrectly because the city hadn’t requested bids.
The city has said it followed the law and taxing the county for the project is fair.
A judge dismissed the lawsuit in February 2018, saying the county had to pay the taxes before it could sue.
The road improvements ultimately cost less than the city had estimated, so it eliminated the special improvement district and created a new one in April 2019 based on the project’s actual cost.
The county protested the new district and threatened to file a new lawsuit if it received a tax bill.
The city then sent the county a bill for $152,798 — the first installment of the $903,425 the city claimed the county owed.
The county paid the bill and filed a lawsuit against the city in Gallatin County District Court.
The county has since paid two more installments to the city totaling $311,299.
This fall, McElyea ordered the city and county to resolve their dispute via mediation. There is no date by which a settlement agreement must be reached.
