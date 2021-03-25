After unsuccessful mediation in the lawsuit between the city and the county over payments for road improvements in west Bozeman, lawyers for both Bozeman and Gallatin County on Thursday continued arguments in a courtroom.
Gallatin County sued Bozeman in 2020, alleging the city improperly neglected to put a roads project near the county regional park out for bid, making a special improvement district to help fund the project and assessed taxes to the county invalid. This is the second lawsuit related to the matter — a district court judge dismissed previous litigation the county filed in 2017.
Both parties must submit proposed orders within two weeks to District Court Judge Rienne McElyea, who could dismiss all or parts of the suit or allow it to proceed to trial.
After Thursday’s hearing, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert reiterated that the county’s main issue is the assertion that the city did not follow the law requiring municipalities to offer private contractors an opportunity to bid for a contract to complete work.
“We’ve been going at this now for over four years,” Lambert said. “The law wasn’t followed and that’s why we’re in the situation that we’re in right now.”
Peter Scott, the city’s attorney, said during the hearing that the city conducted business legally when working with Flanders Mill and other properties near North Ferguson Avenue and West Oak Street to have work done on the roads.
Scott argued that the county is trying to avoid paying almost a million dollars that the city assessed as the county’s portion of the project.
“They let the improvements go, made their determination and now they don’t want to pay for it,” Scott said.
Lambert argued the improvements were a city project and should have been put out for bid. In response to questions from Judge McElyea, Lambert said the county would have complied with the payments had the city had put the project out for a bid rather than work with the developer near the project site.
“That’s the best way to protect citizens, that’s the best way to make sure you’re getting the best price for what you’re doing, and the city did not do that,” Lambert said.
Scott countered that the developers were running the project, not the city, and therefore a formal bid process was not required.
Scott also argued that if the county thought the city was running afoul of the law, it should have flagged it before construction took place.
The road repairs started in spring 2017 — the county sued in August of that year.
“The project was substantially completed by the time they said they would sue,” Scott said. “They waited for the benefit and then filed a lawsuit to avoid paying.”
Lambert argued that interrupting the project with a lawsuit would have been irresponsible. He told Judge McElyea that the county doesn’t believe it should be responsible for any payments on the project now.
“There should not be any money paid to the city for that illegal project,” Lambert said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.