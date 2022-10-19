Let the news come to you

The city closed out the sale of fire station #1 in downtown Bozeman this week, setting off the start of an ambitious development project.

Bozeman developers Allison Bryan and Cory Reistad purchased the property on North Rouse Avenue and East Mendenhall Street for $2.9 million — with the help of $1.6 million in tax increment financing funds.

The sale comes with a covenant requiring that future development includes 50 affordably-priced units.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

