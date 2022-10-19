The city closed out the sale of fire station #1 in downtown Bozeman this week, setting off the start of an ambitious development project.
Bozeman developers Allison Bryan and Cory Reistad purchased the property on North Rouse Avenue and East Mendenhall Street for $2.9 million — with the help of $1.6 million in tax increment financing funds.
The sale comes with a covenant requiring that future development includes 50 affordably-priced units.
The city sold the property since fire station #1 relocated to the Bozeman Public Safety Center further up Rouse Avenue. City commissioners requested the city solicit bids that included some level of affordable housing.
City commissioners voted in march to approve the sale to Reistad and Bryan and the $1.6 million in TIF financing.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during Tuesday’s commission meeting that prior to closing he had worried that the sale wasn’t going to go through after all.
“Now we can just hope and do everything we can to support the new owner-developer to make sure those 50 affordable units come out of the ground,” Mihelich said.
The units are slated for those making no more than 120% of area median income. Bryan said Wednesday that they have not yet determined whether the units will be for sale or for rent but are leaning toward rentals.
Bryan and Reistad have worked on feasibility studies and are starting the design phase. Bryan said she expects the earliest they’d be able to submit a site plan proposal to the city would be in the first quarter of 2023.
The current design goals are for the 50 affordable units in addition to 10 market rate units and some ground-floor commercial space. Bryan noted the commercial space and number of market rate units could change.
The developers are planning for studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, Bryan said.
“We’re really trying to stay away from the single box solution and trying to break up the building,” Reistad said.
The lot at the southeast corner of Rouse and Mendenhall is small — just 0.45 acres. Bryan said the tiny lot size is impacting designs.
“We’re in a great location for going as high as we want to go, but we’re trying to keep it as low as we can with getting the units that we need, … But it is a really tight lot,” Bryan said.
The current draw-ups are for a five story building with a courtyard, Bryan said.
Their goal all along has been to be an example for future projects to create affordable living for people who work downtown.
“(We’re) trying to keep the community alive, the best that we can, in our own way, and we are hoping to set a precedent,” Bryan said.
