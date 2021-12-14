Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 14, 2021 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman Fire Station 1, at the intersection of Rouse Avenue and Mendenhall Street, is pictured on July 28. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Fire Department responded to more than 4,621 calls for service and spent more than 11,000 hours training in 2020, well exceeding the required minimum, according to its annual report.The 2020 annual report, released last week, outlines some of the changes and new equipment the department went through in the unprecedented year and its involvement in the Bridger Foothills fire.“The complexity of the COVID-19 global pandemic and wildland fire activity in the Bozeman area with the Bridger Foothills Fire were two large events that required the use of our training, planning, and partnerships like never before,” Chief Josh Waldo wrote in the report. “I am proud of the work of our members and the partnerships that helped us safely navigate through these challenges, while continuing to enhance our department and leadership in the region and state.” The department responded to a total of 4,621 calls for service in 2020. More than 2,400 of those were overlapping incidents, meaning the department had more than one incident response happening at the same time. That’s down from 4,896 calls in 2019, though up from 2019’s 1,991 overlapping incidents.As in years past, a majority of the department’s responses were for emergency medical services. Those calls made up 57% of the department’s responses.About 13% were false calls and 12% were “good intent” calls. Good intent calls happen when person calls 911 because they think they see an emergency, but there isn’t one — for example, a person believing they see a wildfire, but it’s actually a controlled burn.Vehicle accidents made up 8% of the calls the department responded to in 2020, hazard responses and service calls 4% and calls about fires just 2%. None of those numbers differ in a major way from 2019’s numbers.The 11,676 hours of training completed by the department in 2020 was almost 1,600 more above the required minimum set by the National Fire Protection Association, according to the report. The NFPA is an international nonprofit that sets safety standards for fire departments.The department’s response time rose slightly in 2020, in part because of increased traffic in Bozeman. Its turnout time, however — the time that it takes for a truck or engine to pull out of the station and hit the road — fell from almost 2 minutes in 2019 to just 1:11 in 2020. That means that while firefighters were spending more time on the road getting to a call, they were getting out of the station faster than in years prior.Bozeman Fire also added a new brush truck to its fleet in 2020, thanks to a partnership with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. It replaced all cardiac monitors in its engines and other vehicles with new ones that allow paramedics to monitor the carbon monoxide in a patient’s system as well as keep an eye on their heart rate.All fleet vehicles that run on diesel fuel got new on-board diesel filters that filter the exhaust anytime the engine is running, compared to the old filters that only functioned when the vehicle was inside a fire station. Aging extraction equipment was replaced in all four vehicles that carry extraction equipment with more portable, completely electric equipment, which the report says will make it easier for firefighters and first responders to quickly get to people who are trapped or pinned.Bozeman Fire’s capital and equipment replacement budget was about $1.07 million, according to the city of Bozeman budget for 2020.In 2020, Wednesdays were the busiest day for calls for service to the department, with a combined 729 calls made on Wednesdays throughout the year. Mondays were the slowest, with a combined 592 calls throughout 2020.Because of the pandemic that hit Montana and much of the rest of the U.S. in March 2020, Bozeman Fire employees made some adjustments to response protocol and personal protective equipment to keep the public — and themselves — safe while responding to calls.Throughout 2020, fire employees also checked or installed 50 car seats and did 17 community outreach and education events.“While we cannot forecast all of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of us, the work of our organization in 2020 reaffirms my confidence that we are prepared to handle whatever comes our way,” Waldo wrote. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 27 min ago Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 42 min ago City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report 57 min ago County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements 1 hr ago Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Dec 13, 2021 Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Dec 13, 2021 What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman cannabis providers sue city to reinstate local storefront cap Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 City preparing for next steps with Fowler extension project Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Staffing woes hinder Bozeman city government Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Parcel near Museum of the Rockies clears early hurdle for redevelopment Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Latest Local Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 27 min ago New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 42 min ago Bozeman School District increases pay for classified, professional workers 42 min ago Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approves fish removal projects 42 min ago