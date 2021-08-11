City Hall File
The sun shines on Bozeman City Hall in July 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The city released a report this week measuring the gaps in experiences of people of different races, ethnicities, genders and other identities in Bozeman.

The analysis was put together using local and national data, an online survey and input from Bozeman residents to help establish a baseline for different priorities the city will measure its progress from in the future. The city had to first identify the areas with the biggest need to focus their diversity, equity and inclusion work on, Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said at a commission meeting this week.

“Before we actually develop a diversity, equity and inclusion plan, we have to identify what targets we are trying to hit, and we identify that by really trying to sort out what are the specific gaps in the city of Bozeman,” Mihelich said.

The report identified housing, transportation and health as three major priority areas, as well as education, child care and youth programming, economic opportunity, quality of place and justice and civic health.

The report lays out the specifics of the need related to each of the priorities, recommendations to help improve them and then indicators that can be used to track progress.

For example, within the housing priority, access to affordable housing and “programs and supports” for people experiencing homelessness were identified as two of the main needs.

The recommendations include supporting and adding to housing initiatives and navigation services, and creating incentives for developing affordable housing.

The indicators, which are measurements that can be tracked, include the average listing price of homes, home ownership statistics by race and ethnicity compared to rental demographics, the percentage of households that spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs and how many people are without a home.

Though the report is available, Mihelich said the city is still working with partner organizations to get more data to use for the equity indicators.

The city plans to create a live online dashboard with the equity indicators sometime this winter, Miehlich said, and is planning a roundtable to discuss the report and give residents a chance to share their own experiences living in Bozeman.

A question the city hopes to get input on will be whether it should work to develop a regional equity and inclusion plan.

City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city is preliminarily planning to hold the roundtable in late October.

The report is available at www.bozeman.net/government/city-manager/equityandinclusion.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

