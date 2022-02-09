The Bozeman Board of Ethics voted this week to dismiss a complaint related to a dispute over the licensing of a home day care.
Bozeman resident Daniel Zyvoloski filed an ethics complaint last year alleging that city staff acted improperly when handling a dispute over whether a home-based day care was required to have a business license.
Zyvoloski took issue with a home-based day care next to his house, and asked why the city did not require it to have a business license. Previous city policy held that home-based day cares were regulated by the state and did not need business licenses.
As Zyvoloski’s issue was pending, the city instituted a new administrative rule requiring home-based day cares to get business licenses and the day care in question applied for a license at the direction of city staff and was granted one.
Zyvoloski appealed the day care’s business license in front of the city commission, who voted in December to deny the appeal.
The ethics complaint alleges that the city staff violated the state and city’s ethics codes, “deviated from the City’s Standards of Conduct” and created a conflict of interest.
During a hearing in front of the Board of Ethics on Monday, Zyvoloski and his lawyer argued that the committee should vote to hold a fuller hearing to review the complaint.
Zyvoloski also raised an unsubstantiated allegation that city officials improperly discussed the matter during a closed-door city commission executive session that was held before the Dec. 14 meeting, the same meeting where his appeal of the day care’s business license was on the agenda.
The executive session was was held for an annual performance evaluation of City Manager Jeff Mihelich.
Zyvoloski alleged that the city commissioners just “rubber stamped” his appeal.
Both the attorney hired by the city and the attorney representing the ethics board disagreed with Zyvoloski. Natasha Jones, the city’s attorney, said there is no evidence the matter was discussed during the executive session.
“(They) cannot use this committee to go on a fishing expedition based on speculation,” Jones said.
Jordan Crosby, the attorney who represented the ethics committee and guided them through the meeting, recommended the committee dismiss the complaint.
Crosby said it is her opinion that the complaint is just a matter of policy disagreement.
“It is my opinion that the complaint fails to substantiate any ethical violations surrounding the policy decisions that have been taken issue with,” Crosby said. “Instead, it appears to me that it is an attempt to use this board as a forum to appeal and overturn such policy decisions which is not within this board’s purview.”
The board voted to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, which prevents future action on the complaint. Several of the board members said they hadn’t heard any facts to substantiate the complaint.