A Bozeman developer whose plans for a 12-acre residential project in the northeast part of the city were voted down by city commissioners earlier this year has filed a lawsuit in district court.

The complaint was filed by Bridger Center, LLC against the city earlier this month and calls the commission’s vote against plans for the Shady Glen development “arbitrary, capricious, and unlawful.”

City commissioners voted 5-0 against a planned unit development, or PUD, proposal for Shady Glen, which was proposed for 12 acres near Glen Lake Rotary Park. PUD proposals allowed developers to get relaxations from city development codes in exchange for benefits, though commissioners voted last year to sunset the old PUD process for a revamped version called planned development zones.


