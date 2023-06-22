A Bozeman developer whose plans for a 12-acre residential project in the northeast part of the city were voted down by city commissioners earlier this year has filed a lawsuit in district court.
The complaint was filed by Bridger Center, LLC against the city earlier this month and calls the commission’s vote against plans for the Shady Glen development “arbitrary, capricious, and unlawful.”
City commissioners voted 5-0 against a planned unit development, or PUD, proposal for Shady Glen, which was proposed for 12 acres near Glen Lake Rotary Park. PUD proposals allowed developers to get relaxations from city development codes in exchange for benefits, though commissioners voted last year to sunset the old PUD process for a revamped version called planned development zones.
In their PUD proposal, the developers were asking to divide the 11.87 acres into 16 residential lots, some open space lots and a 7.13-acre “wildlife refuge.” They also requested six relaxations from city codes, including one to have only one means of public vehicle access, with a secondary access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles only.
Two of the lots were proposed to be deed restricted for affordable housing.
The proposal was similar to a development proposal the commission shot down in 2021, though the developer did make some adjustments, like the affordable lots and proposing a 35-foot minimum setback from wetlands.
The developers also submitted a preliminary plat application with the PUD proposal. City commissioners voted both down. During the meeting, several commissioners said they could support some of the requested relaxations, but not all of them. Several cited the relaxation around access to the property as an issue.
Developer Thomas Murphy declined to answer questions Thursday. Andy Willett, the lawyer who filed the suit, did not respond to requests for comment. City spokesperson Takami Clark said they were aware of the complaint and will “respond in the course of the litigation.”
The complaint requests that the development applications be approved and for attorneys’ fees and costs. It asserts the plaintiff “has been, or is likely to be, specifically and injuriously affected by the City of Bozeman’s denial.”
“Specifically, Plaintiff will suffer from its sunk financial costs of planning and preparing for the PUDP and major subdivision if the Commission’s denial stands,” the complaint reads.
