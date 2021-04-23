Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham announced Friday he is running in November to be Bozeman’s next mayor.
Once a well-known local volunteer who didn’t think elected office was in his future, Cunningham, 61, ran for and won a city commission seat in 2017. He was selected in October to fill the deputy mayor’s seat left open by the resignation of former Mayor Chris Mehl.
Now, Cunningham said, he is looking to take his work in the city to the next level.
“In the course of the past four years I have been able to make, I think, some tangible and positive contributions to the city,” Cunningham said. “I believe that I can use my skills to build bridges and collaborate and tackle our town’s most vexing problems.”
In Bozeman, the winner of the mayoral election first serves two years as deputy mayor before taking over the top seat.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus is the only elected official on the commission whose seat is not up for reelection this November. Three four-year seats are up for election, along with the remaining years left on the term of resigned Commissioner Michael Wallner.
Bozeman City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic filed to run for Wallner’s vacated seat Thursday.
The only other candidate to file paperwork related to the municipal elections is Commissioner Christopher Coburn, according to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices website. Coburn announced his candidacy for the commission in January and was appointed to Wallner’s vacant seat earlier this month.
The term for Coburn’s appointment runs through the end of this year.
A native New Yorker, Cunningham moved to Bozeman in the late 1990s with his wife, Laura, who grew up in Montana.
While the two met in Atlanta, they eventually decided to escape the corporate ladder — and the Atlanta traffic — for Montana.
They considered a few other places in the state before settling on Bozeman.
“Bozeman spoke to us,” Cunningham said. “Part of the move to Bozeman was to seek a simpler life in a smaller town where we could start over and just see if we could give back to the community. And one of the things that was immediately apparent to us versus New York or Atlanta was you could make a positive difference in the community.”
Cunningham has worked on initiatives to place climbing boulders in Bozeman Park and building off-leash dog parks. He also served on the Bozeman Health Board of Directors.
As mayor, Cunningham said he would work to connect groups working on similar issues and encourage and promote volunteering.
With Bozeman’s growth projected to continue its steep upward climb in the coming years, Cunningham said he would work to build the city’s housing stock while keeping development away from open space and natural lands.
“We have to find ways of doing denser development, thoughtful annexation, in order to allow our workforce and young families to live in Bozeman, because what I see is if we maintain the current trajectory, we will lose our workforce and we will lose our young families,” Cunningham said.
Filing for the November municipal elections began Thursday and is open until late June.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.