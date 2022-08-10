In a bid to speed up construction on the Bozeman Swim Center roof, city commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a public welfare emergency over the building.
The move allows the city to skip the public bidding process typically required for projects and gives City Manager Jeff Mihelich the go-ahead to contract directly with a construction company for repairs to the building’s roof.
The city closed the Swim Center — which houses the only indoor public pool in Bozeman and the only indoor 50-meter pool in Montana — in May after issues were discovered to the roof’s truss system.
Mihelich said the city would have a final scope of work and schedule for construction available next week. He said the goal is now to open the Swim Center sometime this fall, rather than the previous goal of before Jan. 1.
A more specific date might be available next week, Mihelich said.
Structural issues were found during an inspection done before scheduled work on the building’s HVAC system. In the months since, swimmers in Bozeman have crowded into Bogert Pool, the city’s outdoor pool, for both recreational swimming and practice.
Residents have shown up consistently to city commission meetings to speak about the situation during public comment, with some sharing that they traveled to Butte and farther to get access to a pool, and others how the pool’s closure was impacting their well-being.
A handful of people spoke during public comment Tuesday to urge commissioners to vote in favor of the resolution.
Several commissioners referenced the public comment before the vote.
“Generally when you think of emergency you think of sirens, and you think of smoke and you think of whistles and confusion,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said. “In this case what I hear and what I will take from this emergency are stories — we learn by hearing stories we learn by telling stories.”
The city can declare an emergency for sudden and unexpected events, when emergency repairs to public buildings are needed and when the bidding process would “increase the likelihood of further harm,” Mihelich said during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Mihelich said waiving the bidding process saves the city about 30 to 45 days.
Mihelich said they sped up the process to assess and start repairs as quickly as possible. After the damage was realized, Mihelich said the exact nature of the damage had to be assessed, as did potential solutions and designs for those solutions.
“You can’t fast forward through that,” Mihelich said. “We went as fast as we could through this process to get there.”
