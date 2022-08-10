Swim Center
In a bid to speed up construction on the Bozeman Swim Center roof, city commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a public welfare emergency over the building.

The move allows the city to skip the public bidding process typically required for projects and gives City Manager Jeff Mihelich the go-ahead to contract directly with a construction company for repairs to the building’s roof.

The city closed the Swim Center — which houses the only indoor public pool in Bozeman and the only indoor 50-meter pool in Montana — in May after issues were discovered to the roof’s truss system.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

