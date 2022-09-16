Bozeman’s new Public Safety Center is a home for police, fire and courts, but also a community asset, Mayor Cyndy Andrus said on Friday.
Andrus spoke to a few dozen people at the official ribbon cutting for the city’s new Public Safety Center on North Rouse Avenue in the rain on Friday afternoon.
“This is truly a legacy project, Bozeman, one we can all be very proud of,” Andrus said.
Bozeman’s cops, court workers and Fire Station No. 1 employees have been working out of the facility for a few weeks.
The building is a big change from the Law and Justice Center, which housed courts, Bozeman police and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office. Voters approved a $29 million bond in 2021 for the county to rebuild that facility.
“We’ve been … working with substandard facilities for quite some time, it’s no longer the case,” Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said.
The 95,000-square-foot Public Safety Center was under construction for two years and cost $37 million to build. The total project cost was closer to $43 million, Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn told the Chronicle in August.
Voters approved a bond for the building in 2018.
Police Chief Jim Veltkamp and Fire Chief Josh Waldo both said on Friday that their departments have been operating smoothly out of the new building.
Even better, both said, was their proximity to their police or fire colleagues.
“Just the relationships that we’re able to now just walk down the hall and interact and engage, it’s no different than your neighbors in your neighborhood,” Waldo said. “It’s going to make us better because we work together every day.”
The police facilities include a secure parking lot for vehicles, expanded evidence storage facilities and a handful of interview rooms, office space and a large office area with movable furniture to make room for future growth.
The building’s court facilities were designed to limit interactions between those accused of crimes and victims, with separate pathways for those in custody, victims and court staff through the building.
Outside the courtrooms in the second floor hallway, a bank of windows feature views of the Bridgers (when not socked in by rainclouds).
The floor also houses court clerks and offices for prosecution and victims services.
The fire station occupies the northern part of the building, facing Oak Street.
Mihelich lauded the building’s sustainable design, including a “solar wall,” which uses sunlight to heat up air inside the building.
The facility also hosts solar panels on its roof and on awnings in the parking lot, one of the largest displays in the state.
The landscaping took climate into account, too, Mihelich said. A portion of the lawn is water-hungry (and vegetation non grata in Bozeman) turf grass, but most is landscaped with native vegetation and xeriscape, Mihelich said.
The facility also features a meeting room on the first floor that will be open for the public to use.
Towards the end of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mihelich asked Winn to read off from a piece of paper, which was an administrative order naming the community room after Winn.
“Talk of a new public safety center began well over 10 years ago. Multiple sites were discussed, several different partnerships were contemplated and we’ve had lots of staff come and go but during this entire time, we’ve had one constant … Chuck Winn,” Mihelich said.
Winn thanked the public for funding the project through the approved bond in 2018.
“This three-story, 95,000 square foot building is all about taking care of people,” Winn said.
