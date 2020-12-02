City commissioners have appointed a new member of the Bozeman Police Commission who has a background in criminal justice.
Courtney Smith, who is the criminal justice initiative lead for the Montana Racial Equity Project, was approved with a unanimous vote to serve a three-year term on the commission. Smith, who worked as an attorney in Arkansas before moving to Bozeman, said she has a background in criminal and civil law, and previously worked for a civil rights firm. Montana law states a police commission can examine officer applicants and hear appeals from officers who have been disciplined, suspended or fired.
Smith said she got involved with the Montana Racial Equity Project after this summer’s protests. Smith works on criminal justice issues with the organization, largely doing research and coordinating with other groups on reform efforts. Smith said they also plan to lobby at the Legislature next year.
“After the summer I know there was a … a lot of interest given the horrible killing of George Floyd, and a lot of people becoming more aware of racial issues,” Smith said.
“This has always been an important issue to me.”
The group’s executive director, Judith Heilman, spoke in support of Smith during Tuesday’s meeting, as did Emma Bode, an organizer with Forward Montana.
Smith will join Richard Gale and Jim Drummond on the commission. The next time the panel will meet will likely be next summer, Veltkamp said, as the department will open the hiring process for new officers. Smith said she hopes to bring a new voice to the three-member commission.
“I guess I will inevitably, because I am a Black woman, bring a different perspective to the police commission,” Smith said. “I wanted to be able to use my skills and my background just to hear disciplinary matters and consider the hiring of new officers. I know that’s a big deal for a lot of members of our community so I wanted to be able to be a voice there.”
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.