Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Daffodils peek through a layer of spring snow outside of Bozeman City Hall on April 23. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A small change in the city’s development codes has the potential to increase the number of accessory dwelling units in Bozeman.The city is proposing removing requirement from the development code that requires alley access for these units, which are small residences, sometimes converted garages or sheds.The city is also considering removing the requirement that ADUs have off-street parking. Though Bozeman allows ADUs in all residential zoning districts, the current requirements that the units have alley access limits development to just those areas that actually have alleys, which Miller said are largely the older part of the city around downtown.“Most of the developments around town within the last 30 years do not have alleys, so this is going to open up a lot of the city,” Miller said Tuesday.Under the proposed changes, ADUs would be required to have either alley access or pedestrian access to a sidewalk. The suggestions were made on the city’s public platform to suggest changes to the unified development code.Making the ADU standards more flexible has been mentioned before as one way to address the city’s housing crisis. It is mentioned in an audit of the city’s code undertaken this year as one way to facilitate “gentle density” in existing neighborhoods. The zoning commission gave unanimous approval to an ordinance with the changes on Monday. It will come before the city commission in mid-November.Miller said during the meeting that the city did not do a study to get an idea of how the changes might affect street parking, but said they don’t expect the floodgates will be opened.“Being that ADUs are not going to be popping up every day, it’s going to be a really incremental change,” Miller said. “It shouldn’t have capacity issues for existing roads and facilities.”The code audit recommends further relaxations of Bozeman’s ADU standards, and notes they “appear to reflect a fear of unintended consequences,” and that the city should consider “second generation” ADU standards.Apart from the alley access and parking space suggestions, the audit also recommends Bozeman consider raising the occupancy limit on ADUs from two to four people and increasing the permitted size of an ADU to 800 square feet.Zoning Commission member Nicole Olmstead said she knows there is a need for more flexibility to address Bozeman’s housing crisis, but said the city needs to balance that with impacts to existing neighborhoods.“We’re also facing a really important time where we’re trying to understand potential impacts to existing neighborhoods. And I think that those impacts, whether it’s parking, building heights, increased residential density, whatever that looks like, should be definitely taken into consideration and considered appropriately,” Olmstead said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Alley Audit Highway Motor Vehicle Nicole Olmstead Adus Crisis Requirement Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages 46 min ago News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history 2 hrs ago City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules 2 hrs ago Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital 2 hrs ago State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Oct 25, 2021 Business Recent Montana State University graduate opens plant store Oct 25, 2021 What to read next Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Business Recent Montana State University graduate opens plant store Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman real estate market continues 'unprecedented' trend Posted: Oct. 25, 2021 Bozeman commission advances new cannabis regulations for recreational sale Posted: Oct. 25, 2021 Clubs, Sunday, October 24, 2021 Posted: Oct. 24, 2021 Seeking solutions: Ballot levy attempts to address Bozeman's biggest challenge Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 Commission candidates talk Bozeman priorities, city outreach at forum Posted: Oct. 22, 2021