The city of Bozeman is considering starting a pilot program to pick up compost from residents.
The program hasn’t been approved yet, but city commissioners showed support for the idea during a meeting last week. Commissioners were discussing a pilot compost program and potential increases to solid waste pickup rates during a work session, meaning no final decision were made but that commissioners provided feedback to city staff.
“It supports so many of the goals of our city, including goals …from our climate action plan,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “We’ve been talking about composting in Bozeman for some time so I’m excited.”
Commissioners were less supportive of the proposed changes to rates for trash and recycling pick-up — which for residential customers would have amounted to a maximum of a 5% increase annually.
Scott Pasternak, a consultant hired by the city to look into what possible rate changes could look like, said the rate increases are necessary to keep the city’s waste division funded adequately.
“If you don’t have various rate increases … you will then exhaust your reserves that you have in place and then go very negative over the next several years,” Pasternak said.
Commissioners suggested the city go back to the drawing board regarding the proposed rates. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said he did not have a timeline on when the issue may come back to the commission.
The proposed pilot composting program could roll out as soon as next summer, Pasternak said.
Several commissioners said they would support an “opt-in” style program, meaning customers would choose to participate.
The city would provide carts for the compost and pick them up weekly year-round, Pasternak said, and the rate would amount to $10 monthly.
“Being able to divert food waste is a very significant step toward not only increasing the amount of material diverted but also very importantly decreasing the amount of emissions that are attributed to your solid waste program,” Pasternak said.
The city does yard waste pickup seasonally, but the proposed pilot program would include fruits and vegetables, fish and meat, eggshells, dairy, bread, pasta and other food scraps, as well as paper products that have food waste on them, according to Pasternak’s presentation.
Kevin Handelin, the city’s solid waste superintendent, said the finished, composted product could be used in city parks or given to local farmers.
Pasternak said they projected about 25% of people would sign up for the program in the first year, then 50% the year after.
Several commissioners said they would support the idea of a bundled rate including trash, recycling and compost pick-up to incentivize residents to sign up for the composting program.
“Having those methane rich components not hit our landfill is really important,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
