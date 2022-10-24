Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The city of Bozeman is considering starting a pilot program to pick up compost from residents.

The program hasn’t been approved yet, but city commissioners showed support for the idea during a meeting last week. Commissioners were discussing a pilot compost program and potential increases to solid waste pickup rates during a work session, meaning no final decision were made but that commissioners provided feedback to city staff.

“It supports so many of the goals of our city, including goals …from our climate action plan,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “We’ve been talking about composting in Bozeman for some time so I’m excited.”

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

