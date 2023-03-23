city hall
Buy Now

The sign at the front of Bozeman City Hall is garnished with a small amount of snow Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The city of Bozeman has big plans to build an aquatics center, library branch and recreation space on the west side of town.

It won't be cheap though. City staff estimated it will cost about $91.6 million for a smaller option and up to $110.3 million for an option with all the trimmings. The city is planning to put the question of whether to approve a construction bond and a mill levy to fund the center’s operations on this fall’s ballot.

City commissioners this week indicated they would prefer the city look into the second most expensive option, which is estimated to cost about $98.8 million and be 101,676 square feet. The estimated impact of that bond to average property owners would be about $266 per year.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters
Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.