The city of Bozeman has big plans to build an aquatics center, library branch and recreation space on the west side of town.
It won't be cheap though. City staff estimated it will cost about $91.6 million for a smaller option and up to $110.3 million for an option with all the trimmings. The city is planning to put the question of whether to approve a construction bond and a mill levy to fund the center’s operations on this fall’s ballot.
City commissioners this week indicated they would prefer the city look into the second most expensive option, which is estimated to cost about $98.8 million and be 101,676 square feet. The estimated impact of that bond to average property owners would be about $266 per year.
The most expensive option would be the same size but cost about $12 million more due to expanded sustainability features, like triple-glazed windows and energy recovery systems, making the building net zero ready.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said aquatics facilities make energy efficiency difficult.
“When working in aquatics space they are traditionally high consumers of energy,” Henderson said. “It just requires a considerable investment.”
The city still has to nail down a final cost estimate and concept design before bringing ballot language back to the city commission for their approval, which Henderson said this week is slated to happen in July.
City officials have been planning to eventually build a west side recreation center for years, and the original idea was to focus on an aquatics facility and a library. The concept has been expanded to include fitness and gym space.
Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said during the meeting that they have heard some nervousness from private fitness providers that a city facility on the west side would compete with their businesses.
“This is not a private fitness club, it's not a private climbing gym,” Overton said. “A community center or rec center offers a little bit of a lot of things for people to be exposed to.”
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said including all three facilities in one building and on one piece of land creates cost efficiencies, but also would allow people to combine multiple activities in one trip.
The city’s designs also include an outdoor plaza and indoor meeting rooms.
“We’re enhancing and creating community and we’re truly excited about that,” Mihelich said.
The city hasn’t finalized a location for the proposed center, but according to the city agenda documents they are in discussions with the Bozeman School District about placing the facility near Meadowlark Elementary School and south of Gallatin High School.
The library branch of the proposed project would be the system's first location outside of their home building on East Main Street. Library Director Susan Gregory said their plan is to include children’s, teens and adult collections as well as meeting rooms, a learning lab and a sensory room.
“The beauty of branch libraries (is) that they are different sizes and they mirror the personalities of their neighborhoods,” Gregory said. “They have all kinds of charms.”
Henderson said the city is working with Eagle Mount on the designs to focus on making it as accessible as possible.
“We want to make sure that we understand what we can do to go above and beyond those bare minimums to make sure this space is open to everyone in the community,” Henderson said.
City commissioners said Tuesday that the community center model they want to pursue is one voters will be in favor of. Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he hopes the city learned a lesson from the failure of the affordable housing mill levy in 2021 and is specific with details about the project when pitching it to voters.
Coburn and other commissioners also said they support including fitness spaces with the project.
“This facility is going to provide mental and physical health benefits particularly to those who cannot afford our higher expensive private facilities so I do believe that this comprehensive rec center is really worth looking at,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.