Bozeman commits $800,000 to preserve Peets Hill By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 Buy Now Snow covers a portion of Peets Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. On Tuesday the city approved $800,000 to helping Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchase 30 acres of land on the hill. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A piece of grass sticks haphazardly out of the snow on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Peets Hill. On Tuesday the city approved $800,000 to helping Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchase 30 acres of land on the hill. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle For the third time, the city of Bozeman is committing money to help preserve a popular trail and open space area on Peets Hill.Nearly 30 years after partnering with the Gallatin Valley Land trust to buy 30 acres of land on the hill, Bozeman city commissioners voted Tuesday to allocate an immediate $485,000 to help the nonprofit purchase an additional 12 acres on the far southern end of the hill, plus an additional $315,000 for the rest of the project over the next two years.Commissioners were enthusiastic in their support of the project. "Peets Hill has been referred to as Bozeman's sidewalk in the sky," Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said during the meeting. "I believe that this action tonight helps extend and protect in perpetuity that precious natural feature." Buy Now A man pauses while walking his dogs to take a photo from Peets Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. On Tuesday the city approved $800,000 to helping Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchase 30 acres of land on the hill. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Signs are posted along a trail at Peets Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. On Tuesday, the city approved $800,000 to help Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchase 30 acres of land on the hill. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The 12 acres is contiguous with the rest of Peets Hill, hosting a popular trail connecting Burke Park with Church Street and Kagy Boulevard. Despite it being open land, it is privately owned and was listed for sale this summer.The land trust got an early heads up and scrambled to put together a bid to buy the land, which was eventually accepted. The deal gave the nonprofit until mid-January to raise the $1.23 million for the land.The land trust raised $800,000 during a massive fundraising campaign this fall that involved nearly 700 donors. GVLT Executive Director Chet Work said during the meeting that the nonprofit has never had a fundraising campaign go so big and so quickly.“This is something that speaks to the people of Bozeman from all parts of the city,” Work said. The organization asked the city for the remaining $485,000 to cover the rest of the price. It also requested an additional $315,000, to be doled out over the next two years, to cover the cost of trail and land work.Addi Jadin, the city’s park planning and development manager, said the purchase will allow the trail to remain intact and protect a prominent piece of land. Buy Now A car drives by Peets Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. On Tuesday, the city approved $800,000 to help Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchase 30 acres of land on the hill. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The land is planned to become a city park once the sale is complete.“When you're on the ground, it … feels seamless to go from the Burke Park into the private property,” Jadin said. “It also is just a very unique piece of land in the city of Bozeman. We don't have a lot of hills, we don't have a lot of dynamic hillsides, and so I think when you're there it really feels like it belongs as a park.”The money is coming from the city’s cash-in-lieu of parkland fund, which gets its cash when developers pay the city rather than build the amount of parkland required under city code.Jadin said phasing the $315,000 over the next two years will allow the fund to replenish itself. The city is also planning to seek outside funds to help cover some of that money.Jadin noted the price of the land is a good deal — the cost per square foot is close to the amount the city receives for cash-in-lieu payments.“This is a win-win case,” Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy said. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags Bozeman Economics Finance Commerce Commissioner Money Trust Fund Peets Hill Trail Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. 