The Bozeman City Commission weighed complaints Monday from both neighbors and the downtown armory hotel developer about how Bozeman city planners decided the finished product can turn out.
City commissioners sorted through the two appeals regarding how the nine-story hotel at 24 West Mendenhall — already largely built — will be finished. They didn’t cast a final vote on the appeals by the Chronicle’s deadline.
One appeal came from the project’s developer who said a city requirement was unfair and would be both expensive and risky to meet. The second stemmed from neighbors to the building, some who have said it could harm their property values.
It was the first remote city commission meeting since city of Bozeman commissioners made a declaration of emergency in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners, appellants and city staff met through a video conference online to avoid gathering a crowd. People who wanted to listen along or participate were able to either join the online platform or call in.
The appeals were the only action items on the agenda. Interim City Manager Dennis Taylor said the city tried to limit consent items — a list of business items typically approved in one sweeping vote — to only what needed to move ahead.
“We’re still open to do our daily business the best we can in a remote environment,” Taylor said.
The first appeal stemmed from the development’s primary manager Cory Lawrence, who represented the building’s owner The Etha Hotel, LLC. Lawrence pushed back against a city requirement to scale back use of a building material called exterior insulation and finishing systems (EIFS) in the project.
The appeal countered the plan to use the material was first approved by the city’s building department in 2015 and it would be unfair to change directions now. The appeal also argued the switch would harm the integrity of what’s already built.
Marty Matsen, the city community development director, said Monday the final site plan for the hotel was approved by the commission in 2014. The next year, the developer submitted modified building plans to Bozeman’s building department, which requested to increase how much EIFS the building included.
The plans were reviewed by a third-party reviewer and “approved for construction.” But Matsen said it appears the 2015 changes never made it to the planning department, a city code requirement.
City rules mandate the material EIFS can’t cover more than 25% of a building’s total facade. That material covers most of the new hotel’s outer walls and totals 53% of the overall building.
Matsen, who made the final call the developer appealed, said the city asked the developer to create a plan to get as close to the required percentage as possible with a “combination of effects.”
Lawrence said the developers had been transparent with the city throughout the project.
“We had approval to construct and that’s what we did,” Lawrence said.
The second appeal came from the 5 West condominium board which asked commissioners to overrule the approval of mechanical units on the building’s rooftop and the positioning of exterior lights.
Katheryn Houghton can be reached at khoughton@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.