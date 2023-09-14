Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Aug. 12, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman City Commissioners voted this week to bump the pay for their positions starting next year.

Commissioners currently get paid $1,600 monthly and the mayor gets $2,400, plus $90 and $135 per month for expenses, respectively. Commissioners voted this week to raise their pay to $2,251 monthly for commissioners and $3,376.50 for the mayor.

The ordinance, which will need to go through a future final vote, also includes a measure to adjust their pay annually based on the U.S. Consumer Price Index starting in 2025.


