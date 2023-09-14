Bozeman City Commissioners voted this week to bump the pay for their positions starting next year.
Commissioners currently get paid $1,600 monthly and the mayor gets $2,400, plus $90 and $135 per month for expenses, respectively. Commissioners voted this week to raise their pay to $2,251 monthly for commissioners and $3,376.50 for the mayor.
The ordinance, which will need to go through a future final vote, also includes a measure to adjust their pay annually based on the U.S. Consumer Price Index starting in 2025.
Under the ordinance, a commissioner would be docked $562.75 for missing a commission meeting and the mayor docked $844.13. The ordinance also allocates $200 monthly for commissioners for expenses and $300 for the mayor.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said she is glad to see the change.
“This is not just about us, it’s about ensuring serving on this commission is an available option to those who literally can’t afford to make so little while committing to a significant endeavor that requires a lot of time and a lot of energy,” Madgic said.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham also spoke to the time issue, saying he’s heard from people that they would consider running for a seat, but decided against it due to the low pay or because they don’t have a flexible enough work schedule and can’t give up any hours for commission work.
Cunningham and Mayor Cyndy Andrus both spoke to the toll the job takes regarding being the target of people’s frustrations — whether they are related to city business or not.
Cunningham compared their pay to the Gallatin County Commissioners — who voted to raise their pay to $89,086 earlier this summer. Though county commissioners are considered full-time, and city commissioners part-time, Cunningham shared a typical day in his schedule as deputy mayor, which included meetings on and off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“I don’t believe that a city commissioner does 21% of the work of a county commissioner,” Cunningham said, referencing their current pay comparison. “I believe this opens the door for more people who can serve… folks should be able to do it no matter what their station in life, you do not have to be retired.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.