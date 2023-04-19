20210630-news-fireworksPRINT.jpg
Fireworks for sale line the shelves at TNT Fireworks at Bridger Drive on June 30, 2021.

Bozeman city commissioners voted this week to ban the sale and discharge of fireworks in the city.

The ordinance, which will come back in front of the commission for a final vote, also prohibits fireworks in county enclaves that are entirely surrounded by the city.

Though the draft originally would have allowed for novelty items like party poppers, commissioners approved adding an amendment to only allow for sparklers without magnesium.


