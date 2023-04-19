Bozeman city commissioners voted this week to ban the sale and discharge of fireworks in the city.
The ordinance, which will come back in front of the commission for a final vote, also prohibits fireworks in county enclaves that are entirely surrounded by the city.
Though the draft originally would have allowed for novelty items like party poppers, commissioners approved adding an amendment to only allow for sparklers without magnesium.
“This new ordinance is more responsive to the current conditions and I think it’s the responsible thing to do,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo cited increased density, drought concerns and complaints from those with pets, small children or with PTSD as reasons behind the ordinance. The city in 2004 approved the current rules on fireworks that allow for certain types to be set off in the days around July 4 and New Years.
Prior to that, Waldo said, fireworks were prohibited in the city. Waldo said the change would bring Bozeman in line with other Montana cities — Missoula prohibits most fireworks except novelty items and Billings and Helena have a total ban.
In the past five years, Waldo said fireworks have caused an average of two to three fires in the city and 43 calls about fireworks-related injuries or noise complaints per year.
“It does keep us busy,” Waldo said.
Though the city has the power to issue a burn ban in times of dry weather, Waldo said those could be ineffective if residents have already bought fireworks. He noted also that drought conditions can come on quickly and that even a few days of dry and hot weather can rapidly change conditions.
He said the city would need to focus on educating people about the rule change.
“If you think that passing this ordinance tonight will end all fireworks discharged in the first year, that’s not going to happen. I’m just being very honest,” Waldo said. “This will take us time to educate, enforce and work with our community to get where we want to be.”
Several firework stand owners and representatives from TNT Fireworks spoke at the meeting in opposition to the proposed change, saying that it would hurt their businesses and that they do their best to educate customers about fireworks safety.
