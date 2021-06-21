The Bozeman City Commission is set to debate and vote on a budget that includes tens of millions of dollars in spending for the next year at its meeting on Tuesday.
Under the proposed budget, general property taxes will decline, but the owner of a home with an assessed value of $364,000, the city’s median, will still see a roughly $43 increase on their tax bill thanks to proposed increases to several of the city’s specific levies for things like parks and trails funding.
City commissioners will have an opportunity during the meeting Tuesday to propose and vote on changes to the budget. The commission is also set to take the final vote on the document, which authorizes spending for the next fiscal year beginning July 1.
City staff have presented portions of the proposed budget at City Commission meetings during the past few weeks.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said at a commission meeting that he views the proposed spending for the next year as the “year of taking care of our own,” citing recent challenges the city has had in both retaining employees and attracting people to fill jobs, which is a challenge facing many workplaces in Bozeman.
The proposed jump from $9.9 million to $10.8 million in funding for the police department is in large part due to increased personnel expenses, Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp told the Chronicle.
The department is also adding several employees to staff the under-construction Public Safety Center, which is set to open next spring. Other expenses include $140,000 for a new dashboard camera system and a body-worn camera system and an additional vehicle for the department to transport people between the Law and Justice Center and the city’s Public Safety Center.
City Commissioner Christopher Coburn and Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham both made suggestions during a meeting earlier this month of ways to increase funding for mental and behavioral health programs.
Included in the agenda documents for Tuesday’s meeting is a proposal from city staff to spend $40,000 more on social services programs, $30,000 to support a consultant to do an analysis of a new sobering center and $10,000 to study whether a mental health crisis response program, like the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets in Eugene, Oregon, would work in Bozeman.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said Monday she expects the American Rescue Plan funds to come up during the meeting.
The city is permitted to use its $12 million allocation to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, premium pay for essential workers, assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries and economic recovery and investments in infrastructure for water, sewer or broadband.
The proposed budget includes using $912,051 to make up for revenue shortfalls, $364,069 for COVID-related expenditures, $100,000 for business recovery, $3.37 million for water infrastructure, $6.48 million for sewer infrastructure and $94,000 for broadband infrastructure.
At a recent meeting, Coburn urged the city to focus the allocations more on direct support for individuals impacted by the pandemic.
Mihelich said the city would have trouble setting up a program for that since it would need to require that individuals prove that the hardship they experienced was directly tied to COVID-19. Mihelich said in an interview that is a “really high standard.”
He also noted there were funds available through the state and county that could be used for more social service-type programs.
The city has also received some pushback on its proposed allocation to the Streamline bus service. Though Streamline requested $400,000, partially to help cover expenses related to expanding its services, the city is proposing to keep the funding equal to last year’s allocation, which was $300,000.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.