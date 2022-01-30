After years of discussion, city commissioners will again take up the issue of downtown parking supply and demand management — including whether paid parking should be implemented — during a work session meeting this week.
Downtown parking supply and management is a hot topic. As city Economic Development Program Manager Mike Veselik said at a recent Transportation Board meeting, he wouldn’t have expected many people to show up to public discussions held on parking last year.
“Before I got involved in parking, I never would have believed that 100 people would show up to a WebEx meeting on a cold Wednesday night to talk parking, but alas, they did,” Veselike said.
The city held those meetings last winter and early spring to hear feedback on parking issues and potential solutions. Now, city staff are ready to talk Bozeman’s parking headaches with city commissioners.
The Transportation Board voted to recommend the city commission consider paid parking downtown during its meeting this week.
Everyone has been there. You ordered some food downtown, or have plans to meet up with friends at a bar. You’re running a bit late, made even worse because you can’t find a parking spot.
There doesn’t seem to be any street spots open, and the public lots off of Mendenhall and Babcock streets are both full. You head to the Bridger Park Downtown Garage, finally finding a spot near the top.
It’s not just your luck: Consultants hired by the city found that downtown parking occupancy was approaching or exceeding 85%.
According to city commission documents, in the parking industry, 85% occupancy is a threshold for when a parking lot or street parking may be considered “full.”
“Once you start going over that 85%, people start having to drive around in circles finding parking,” Veselik said at this week’s Transportation Board meeting. “Anyone who’s driven around in circles trying to find parking knows that that’s not an enjoyable experience. And it’s not something that you want to be doing over and over again.”
At the Transportation Board meeting, Veselik discussed several payment strategies, including a market rate model, a cost recovery model and a cost recovery plus model.
The former would charge parking fees with the goal of covering the cost of the parking system.
The recovery plus model would be more expensive for parkers, but would fund projects like investments in public transportation, an additional parking garage or other transportation infrastructure.
Veselik said city staff are recommending such a model.
“(It’s) an opportunity to have some real money to invest into public transit, to invest into pedestrian, to invest into bike (infrastructure), and to invest into additional parking opportunities and additional parking supply and continue to invest in technology to improve our parking experience downtown,” Veselik said.
Tuesday’s parking discussion is just a work session, meaning commissioners will discuss the proposals and provide direction to city staff for future meetings. No final decisions on the parking policy will be made.