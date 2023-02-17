The Bozeman Tenants United is set to hold a town hall meeting to tell city commissioners about their experience renting in the city.
Benjamin Finegan, an organizer with the tenants group, said this week that four city commissioners are set to come to the town hall meeting on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at UCC Pilgrim Church at 2118 S. 3rd Avenue.
“During the townhall we really want to center and uplift the experiences that working class tenants have been going through amidst Bozeman’s housing crisis,” Finegan said. “And also give working class tenants an opportunity to hear directly from decision makers in Bozeman.”
Finegan said Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and commissioners Jennifer Madgic, I-Ho Pomeroy and Christopher Coburn had confirmed they were going to attend.
Bozeman Tenants United started last year, with a focus on supporting renters and representing their interests at city hall. Last year, the group launched a campaign for the city to ban short-term rentals. People involved in the group showed up in force to several city commission meetings to appeal to officials to ban short-term rentals.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said during her state of the city address earlier this year that the city is going to use new software to increase enforcement of short-term rental listings, and will plan to look at policy changes in the summer.
Finegan said they wanted to plan the town hall meeting so they could speak to and hear from city commissioners outside of the constraints of a formal city meeting.
“We’re hoping that the event will be galvanizing to the commission to take more action addressing the housing crisis and that getting to hear directly from working class tenant constituents about what it’s really like will be eye opening and moving,” Finegan said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.