The Bozeman Tenants United is set to hold a town hall meeting to tell city commissioners about their experience renting in the city.

Benjamin Finegan, an organizer with the tenants group, said this week that four city commissioners are set to come to the town hall meeting on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at UCC Pilgrim Church at 2118 S. 3rd Avenue.

“During the townhall we really want to center and uplift the experiences that working class tenants have been going through amidst Bozeman’s housing crisis,” Finegan said. “And also give working class tenants an opportunity to hear directly from decision makers in Bozeman.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

