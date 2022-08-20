City Hall File
Bozeman city commissioners are once again scheduled to talk about the city’s affordable housing policy at their meeting on Tuesday.

The commission’s agenda includes an action item for the new affordable housing ordinance, which would replace the old, defunct policy with one that tries to incentivize developers to include affordable housing with things like reduced lot sizes and parking requirements or increased building heights.

The proposed ordinance would offer two levels of incentives — “deep” and “shallow” — for affordable housing with specified income targets for both for sale and rental units.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

