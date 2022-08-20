Bozeman city commissioners are once again scheduled to talk about the city’s affordable housing policy at their meeting on Tuesday.
The commission’s agenda includes an action item for the new affordable housing ordinance, which would replace the old, defunct policy with one that tries to incentivize developers to include affordable housing with things like reduced lot sizes and parking requirements or increased building heights.
The proposed ordinance would offer two levels of incentives — “deep” and “shallow” — for affordable housing with specified income targets for both for sale and rental units.
It would replace the existing affordable housing ordinance, which has been made obsolete by state law. The ordinance focused on inclusionary zoning, which required developers to build a certain amount of affordable housing within a development or provide cash or land in lieu.
Two citizen advisory boards reviewed the proposed affordable housing ordinance and voted on recommendations to the city commissioners.
The Economic Vitality board voted 6-1 to recommend the policy, while the Community Development Board voted against recommending the policy but approved a separate motion recommending city staff take more public input and revise the proposal.
The new affordable housing policy has been in the works since the spring, along with other efforts that have gotten the green light from commissioners in recent months.
Commissioners approved one policy which allows city planning staff to help developers “skirt the edges” of some code requirements if it results in additional housing units being built.
They also voted to approve a rewrite of the planned unit development code, which which allows for relaxations from city codes in exchange for a public benefit.
The revamped version changes the name to planned development zones and narrows the number of public benefits available to developers to focus on affordable housing as well as historic preservation, sustainability and larger projects.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote again on that proposal Tuesday due to an amendment added when they approved it in July.
The three different policies all follow the same vein: Incentivizing the construction of affordable housing by offering different levels of relaxations from city development codes.
Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said the city broke it into pieces so it would be manageable going through the public review process.
“Collectively it’s about 100 pages worth of ordinance, and if we had just dropped that whole thing on the public and said ‘Here, understand all of this.’ That would have been a really big ask,” Saunders said.
The city has also hired a consultant to work on a total rewrite of the unified development code. Saunders said the first public work session related to that work is planned for next month.
