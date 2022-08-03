The planned extension of Fowler Avenue in west Bozeman is moving on to the next phase.
City commissioners during a meeting this week showed support for the direction city staff is suggesting for the proposal to connect Fowler Avenue between West Babcock and West Oak streets, which has been the subject of pushback from nearby residents who want the city to keep the green space intact.
Fowler dead ends at Babcock, where a walking path picks up and connects to a portion of road built out south of Durston Road. The road then picks back up at Oak Street.
Building out Fowler has been the city’s intention for decades, and was identified as a project in a 2017 transportation plan, but many residents are trying to get the city to reassess the project.
Over a dozen people spoke during Tuesday’s meeting, which was a work session for city staff to update commissioners on their progress and for commissioners to give their opinions on the direction the city is proposing for the design of the project.
Most who spoke during public comment opposed the road extension and urged commissioners to preserve the green space and walking path, though several spoke in support of the project and cited the need for transportation connectivity for cars and bicyclists.
Transportation Director Nicholas Ross said the design phase and right-of-way acquisition is expected to take the rest of this year and extend through 2023.
Ross said city staff are suggesting one lane of travel in each direction and a center turn lane in some spots, with a biking and walking path on at least one side of the road, as well as a traffic light intersection at Babcock and a roundabout at Durston.
“We want to take an approach that doesn’t build out the biggest street for the potential traffic that might come, but do things in a more responsive and incremental approach,” Ross said, referencing the decision to not pursue a five-lane street.
The city is intending to use “flexible design” to try to preserve as many of the trees in the corridor as possible, Ross said, as well as minimize impacts to a private irrigation ditch which runs through the corridor.
Several city commissioners said the proposed design was a good compromise.
“I’m glad that we had this process and we’re moving closer to something that feels like it fits Bozeman better,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said.
Several commissioners said they would like the city to look at putting a pedestrian path on both sides of the road rather than just one.
Ross said city staff would like to have a path on both sides, but said that would require the roadway to take up more space.
“Unfortunately here we have a trade-off,” Ross said.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said at the end of the meeting that they would come up with some design alternatives for the pedestrian pathway.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus noted there would be other opportunities for people to provide public comment on the project as it moves through the next phase, and said she wants the city to develop an engagement plan to get public input.
Andrus said she still thinks building the road is a good decision, but said she understands where residents are coming from.
“There is a tension in the room around balancing the desires of the impacts of any project — the desires of those that are directly impacted by the project, versus the impacts of what is needed for our growing community,” Andrus said.
