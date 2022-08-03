Let the news come to you

The planned extension of Fowler Avenue in west Bozeman is moving on to the next phase.

City commissioners during a meeting this week showed support for the direction city staff is suggesting for the proposal to connect Fowler Avenue between West Babcock and West Oak streets, which has been the subject of pushback from nearby residents who want the city to keep the green space intact.

Fowler dead ends at Babcock, where a walking path picks up and connects to a portion of road built out south of Durston Road. The road then picks back up at Oak Street.

