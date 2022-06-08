City commissioners gave a preliminary green light to allow Bozeman planners to be more flexible in site plan reviews to support housing creation.
The so-called “departures for housing creation” give city planners the authority to approve developments that don’t fully meet some city code standards if it will result in more housing units than would be possible otherwise. The departures could apply to things like lot size, parking or open space requirements, and setbacks, height and lot coverage standards.
The proposed departures are fairly minor, including an additional 5 feet allowed for the maximum building height or a 10% reduction in minimum setback requirements.
City Development Manager Chris Saunders said during a city commission meeting this week that the departures aren’t intended to give developers the right to dramatically diverge from city standards.
“It allows us to smooth the edges, if you will, and allow some minor adjustments, still keeping the core content and intent of the standard, but allowing a little bit of flexibility,” Saunders said.
The departures aren’t tied to any specific priced housing, Saunders said.
Criteria to approve the departures includes that it creates “at least one more home than would otherwise be possible,” and that the purpose of the standards is still met, even if not followed to the exact letter.
The departures are also geared towards infill projects, Saunders said. The ordinance adds definitions for infill and missing middle housing to city code as well.
When asked by commissioners why the city wasn’t choosing to add the departure option into the general code, rather than tying it specifically to housing creation, Saunders said the value to the city is only if there are more housing units created.
“If they just give us the same thing in a slightly different configuration but no more homes, we did not get anything as a community from that,” Saunders said.
The departures would be voluntary for developers, and tie into the city’s existing review process. Saunders noted that the housing affordability issue is complex.
“This is a very challenging issue… and the gap between affordable and market rate is far higher than any regulatory tweak is ever going to come close to fixing,” Saunders said.
City commissioners unanimously gave preliminary approval to the ordinance, but several questioned pieces of it. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he had concerns over not tying the departures to a specific price point.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he was comfortable with not requiring the development to be sold at a certain price point.
“These departures are so small and so specific that there will be greater benefit if we allow more people to use them than just limiting them to affordability,” Coburn said.
The departures are one piece of a larger effort to overhaul the city’s housing policies, spurred by state legislation approved in 2021 that prohibits inclusionary zoning, which was Bozeman’s affordable housing ordinance requiring developers to build a certain portion of affordable housing.
The city is also moving forward on rewriting the planned unit development code to focus on affordable housing. These developments, called PUDs, essentially allow developers to get around some city standards if the city finds the development would bring about enough public benefit.
The proposed “planned development zones” would allow relaxations for developers who are providing at least 10% affordable housing at a target income range for both for sale and rental property. That piece is slated to come up to the city commission this summer.
A larger review of the unified development code is also expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
“If anyone is looking at this as the end all be all of how we address affordable housing, this is not where they should be looking,” Cunningham said.