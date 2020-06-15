Bozeman city commissioners endorsed Monday evening using $17.8 million in loans from the state to improve the city’s wastewater treatment system.
City Finance Director Kristin Donald said the city applied for the loans through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation because they’re a good deal with a fixed interest rate of 2.5%.
“We chose this funding mechanism because we can save not only on fees, but we can get the best interest rates,” Donald said.
The state announced that Bozeman had been awarded the four State Revolving Fund loans last week. Donald said the city will use the loans in addition to cash-on-hand collected through the city’s wastewater impact fees to pay for two major improvement projects.
One project will involve building a new pipe that starts near East Baxter Lane and Flanders Mill Road and heads north. The other project will involve replacing a nearly 100-year-old pipe starting near Front Street and East Tamarack Street.
The upgrades are needed to accommodate Bozeman’s growth, according to city staff.
The Davis project will serve the new Gallatin High School at West Oak Street and Cottonwood Road, and is expected to cost $16.5 million. The Front Street project, expected to cost $3.2 million, will serve new development along East Main Street and Haggerty Lane, and any expansion at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.
In a news release announcing the money, Gov. Steve Bullock said the projects “not only create good-paying jobs for Montana workers, they better prepare our communities for new growth and development enhance the health and well-being of our citizens, and protect our soil, groundwater and surface water.”
Commissioner Terry Cunningham said during the meeting he understood that approval of these projects, like the new high school, hinged on upgrading the city’s sewer system. Donald said that’s correct.
The commission voted unanimously to approve terms and conditions for using the money.
Mayor Chris Mehl said he supported using the state loans because the interest rate is low, they’re reliable and the city can pay for the loans through predictable means.
“It’s a winner three time over for the taxpayers of our community,” Mehl said.
