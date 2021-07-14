Bozeman voters will be asked in November whether to increasing property taxes to support housing projects and work on a handful of city facilities.
Bozeman city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved adding ballot questions to the November ballots. One will ask voters whether they support a levy up to 7 mills to support “community housing.” That range would include affordable homes priced for people making 80% of the area median income or below, workforce housing for people making between 80% and 120% of area median income, and missing middle or “move-up” housing for those making up to 150% of area median income, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said.
“Developers, builders right now, you guys know the market could build multimillion dollar homes and sell them like that. That’s not going to address our overall community need for housing, and that’s why we call anything in the affordable, missing middle, or move up spectrum, community housing,” Mihelich said.
If approved, the commissioners would vote during the budgeting process each year how many mills to levy, with a cap of 7 mills. A 7-mill levy would cost nearly $19 yearly for the owner of a home with an assessed taxable value of $200,000.
Funds from the levy, which the city estimates could raise over $10 million by 2030, could be used to support the city’s affordable housing program, down payment assistance programs, impact fee reimbursement for housing projects or for a revolving loan fund that could sustain itself for several years.
Mihelich noted that the city lost a pot of money to use to incentivize affordable housing when the Legislature banned inclusionary zoning this year. Inclusionary zoning required some developers to sell a portion of new homes at an affordable price, or give the city cash instead of affordable homes.
“I talk to builders and developers at least weekly, and they say to me ‘right now because of the cost of land, the cost of building materials and the cost of labor, it’s actually impossible to physically deliver an affordable unit in about the 70 or 80% range,’” Mihelich said.
“So we really can’t provide affordable housing in that range in this community without significant subsidy. And what this ballot measure would do would be to create revenue for us to go ahead and do exactly that.”
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, who originally proposed the idea in 2020, said Tuesday’s vote was perhaps the most important they would take this year.
“Make no mistake, it’s not just Californians who can find a home in Bozeman, or people from outside the market. It’s our children and grandchildren, it’s MSU grads, it’s rural Montanans looking for opportunity. So, this isn’t a them problem, it’s an us problem,” Cunningham said. “By putting this initiative on the November ballot, (it) will allow our citizens to vote their values on the very basic issue of housing.”
Commissioners also approved another ballot measure asking voters to support bonds to relocate a Bozeman Fire Department station from 19th Avenue to the Montana State University campus on South Seventh Avenue and Kagy Boulevard and for facility repairs to the Lindley Center, Bogert Pool and the Swim Center.
The fire station relocation — which the city is in discussions with MSU about — comes with a price tag of $6.73 million. The south Bozeman location would better serve a growing part of the city, Mihelich said.
The facility repairs on the two pools and the Lindley Center would cost up to $2.28 million.
