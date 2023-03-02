Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The city of Bozeman is restarting the discussion on how to reconstruct a major thoroughfare near Montana State University.

The city has talked about changes to Kagy Boulevard between South 19th and Willson Avenues since 2015, but the project has stalled since then.

City commissioners discussed the project during a meeting this week. City staff plan to solicit input from residents over the coming months and then move forward with designs this summer.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.