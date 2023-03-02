The city of Bozeman is restarting the discussion on how to reconstruct a major thoroughfare near Montana State University.
The city has talked about changes to Kagy Boulevard between South 19th and Willson Avenues since 2015, but the project has stalled since then.
City commissioners discussed the project during a meeting this week. City staff plan to solicit input from residents over the coming months and then move forward with designs this summer.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they are looking to ask what level of service the commission and city residents want to see out of Kagy Boulevard to help inform the design. Mihelich said that includes bicycles and pedestrians as well.
“Kagy Boulevard is not just about moving cars,” Mihelich said.
Transportation and Engineering Director Nicholas Ross said during the commission meeting that if they are able to start design this summer, the earliest they could start construction would be 2026.
The city’s current design parameters include widening the road between 19th and Willson to four lanes and adding in roundabouts at Willson, 7th and 11th avenues.
It would also include adding bicycle and pedestrian lanes as well as two pedestrian tunnels under the road, though nothing is set in stone yet and both multi-lane and a single-lane options are still on the table.
Ross said the road has a lot of problems, like inconsistent and inadequate bike and pedestrian infrastructure, poor lighting, lack of curb and gutters in some sections, in addition to congestion issues.
“This is not exclusively a Kagy Boulevard widening project; it is first and foremost fixing what is broken,” Ross said.
But Ross said the city is preparing for increased demand on the corridor as significant development is underway in south Bozeman. With all the developments that are underway, in the planning process or projected to be so soon, Ross said they anticipate almost 10,000 housing units could be built in that part of town, accounting for 36% of Bozeman’s population over the next two decades.
“We see the next 20-year period heavily focused on the southside of town,” Ross said. “Regardless of whether we build this road, demand is still going to be there one way or another.”
This week’s discussion was a work session, meaning city commissioners did not make any final decisions or take a vote, but they did offer direction to city staff on how to move forward. Several city commissioners said they would not support a six-lane road and would like to push MSU to provide funding to help build the pedestrian tunnels, which Ross said would cost about $2 million apiece.
The project is set to be costly — Ross said if construction were to start right now, they expect a price tag of about $21 million. With inflation, Ross said they are budgeting for it to cost $27 million, with a significant contingency included in that sum.
The city is planning to use about $18 million in federal funding to pay for the Kagy project, with the rest coming from city street impact funds. Ross said they are exploring other federal funding options to try to offset the city’s expected contribution.
Ross said the cost of the project will be high no matter how many lanes the city ends up building.
“These high dollar numbers are going to be there for whatever project we chose to target right now,” Ross said.
