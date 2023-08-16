Let the news come to you

Bozeman city commissioners passed a resolution supporting the concept for a long planned project to expand and revamp a major roadway running through Montana State University’s campus during their meeting this week.

The project is a proposal to expand Kagy Boulevard to multiple lanes between South 19th and Willson avenues. The high traffic road runs through campus, passing Bobcat Stadium and the Museum of the Rockies, and city staff say that the road is in need of repairs now and needs additional capacity due to projected traffic increases.

Commissioners approved a resolution laying out a scope of work for the project that includes two travel lanes in either direction, left turn lanes at some points, roundabouts at South 11th and South 7th avenues, a 10-foot wide shared-use path on both sides of the corridor and two pedestrian tunnels, among other items like pavement reconstruction and curb and gutter work.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

