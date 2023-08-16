Bozeman city commissioners passed a resolution supporting the concept for a long planned project to expand and revamp a major roadway running through Montana State University’s campus during their meeting this week.
The project is a proposal to expand Kagy Boulevard to multiple lanes between South 19th and Willson avenues. The high traffic road runs through campus, passing Bobcat Stadium and the Museum of the Rockies, and city staff say that the road is in need of repairs now and needs additional capacity due to projected traffic increases.
Commissioners approved a resolution laying out a scope of work for the project that includes two travel lanes in either direction, left turn lanes at some points, roundabouts at South 11th and South 7th avenues, a 10-foot wide shared-use path on both sides of the corridor and two pedestrian tunnels, among other items like pavement reconstruction and curb and gutter work.
Commissioners adjusted the staff’s recommendation on where the two pedestrian tunnels should go, recommending that one remain at 11th Avenue but the other be moved eastward from its proposed spot at 7th Avenue, possibly to connect to the Gallagator Trail.
Nicholas Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, told commissioners that construction cost increases have raised the projected costs over $31 million, over $6 million more than they have locked down through a planned city contribution and a federal grant.
Ross said they are planning to apply to federal grants through the recent infrastructure bill to cover the gap, but if they don’t get any of the grants, they will have to come back before the commission with a scaled-down version of the project.
The project has been on the city’s agenda for years and has sometimes been the subject of pushback and concern from residents who feel the expansion is unnecessary and will make the road function like a barrier between neighborhoods to the south and the rest of the city.
“There's not a lot of enthusiasm for this project, but I think there's resignation that it’s needed to accommodate our increased growth, particularly on this side of town,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said in response to public comment.
Ross said their projections show that almost 10,000 housing units could be built on the south side of Bozeman in the coming years, and the area could account for a third of the city’s population.
In 20 years, the expected vehicle load on Kagy Boulevard could be between 21,000 and 25,000 cars, Ross said, in addition to 2-3,000 pedestrians.
Ross said the four-lane option would still result in some congestion, and said they are hoping to target a 25 mile per hour speed limit for the redesigned road.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus, who suggested the commission amend the motion to move one pedestrian tunnel east to cater to non-MSU pedestrians, said she supports the scope.
“We just cannot build our way out of congestion,” Andrus said. “But I think what we are seeing tonight and what is being proposed is a common-sense decision based on the growth of our community based on the fact that we are trying to accommodate not just cars but pedestrians, bicyclists, all modes of transportation.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.