Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A former hotel property on East Main Street in Bozeman has been rezoned to allow for residential or mixed-use development.

The owners of the former Western Heritage Inn at 1200 East Main Street proposed rezoning the 1.5 acre parcel from B-2, community business, to B-2M, community business district mixed. City commissioners approved the rezoning during a meeting this week.

The similarity of the two zoning districts’ names translates to similar uses for the two, though B-2M more readily allows for residential units on the ground floor as well as an additional story in height.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.