A former hotel property on East Main Street in Bozeman has been rezoned to allow for residential or mixed-use development.
The owners of the former Western Heritage Inn at 1200 East Main Street proposed rezoning the 1.5 acre parcel from B-2, community business, to B-2M, community business district mixed. City commissioners approved the rezoning during a meeting this week.
The similarity of the two zoning districts’ names translates to similar uses for the two, though B-2M more readily allows for residential units on the ground floor as well as an additional story in height.
Rob Pertzborn, who was representing the project for Intrinsik Architecture, said during the meeting that they don’t yet have any site plans drawn up for the property yet. Pertzborn said B-2M is a “smarter” and more modern B-2.
“B-2 to B-2M is not a very big lift at all,” Pertzborn said.
Commissioners voted to approve the rezoning unanimously, but several did raise concerns with the potential that the change could mean there may not be any commercial space built on the site.
B-2M zoning has become popular for developers lately, and Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he is concerned that it represents a loss of commercial development opportunities.
“B-2M can be hulking residential with not a lot of sensitivity to the neighbors, when in a lot of these areas where I think would like to see more commercial,” Cunningham said.
Pertzborn said he believes commercial development will happen naturally where it is needed.
Several commissioners said they think the parcel is a good candidate for B-2M zoning, though some noted concerns with the transition between the property and nearby single-family homes.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he thinks high-density development can work next to lower density areas.
“I think (when) people drive into the city of Bozeman along Main Street they expect high intensity when they are downtown, when they are on Main Street, so I think this will move us more to that direction,” Coburn said.
