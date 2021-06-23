Bozeman city commissioners passed a $158.3 million budget Tuesday with increased funding for mental and behavioral health and affordable housing. It also results in a slight increase in the burden on taxpayers.
Overall, the city is in a good financial position, said City Manager Jeff Mihelich, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief money.
“This budget is really possible and balanced because of our CARES Act funding and the ARPA funding,” Miehlich said.
Due to amendments commissioners approved on Tuesday night, the estimated increase in annual property taxes and assessments to the owner of a house with a taxable value of $364,000, the city’s median, will be about $53, an increase of $10 from the proposed budget and a 2% increase from last year.
The higher tax comes from a two-mill increase for the community housing fund. The mill increase is estimated to bring an additional $286,198 in tax revenue to the fund.
The proposed budget originally included an allocation of three mills to the fund, which lost a revenue source with the Legislature’s ban of inclusionary zoning. Commissioner Terry Cunningham proposed an amendment to increase it to five mills, which was approved and added to the budget on a 4-1 vote.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus voted against the amendment, saying the voters should approve any increase to the fund. The commission already has plans to do that with a ballot measure this November to fund a seven-mill special levy for affordable housing.
Cunningham said he believes an increase to seven mills shouldn’t be done without voter approval, but said staying at a three-mill allocation would be “losing ground” in the affordable housing fight.
The city’s plans for its American Rescue Plan money put most of it toward water, sewer and broadband infrastructure and replacing revenue lost from COVID-19.
Of the $12 million the city was allocated, $100,000 was earmarked for business assistance grants, though the city also had the ability to use its funds for hard-hit households.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic put forward an amendment to use $500,000 of unallocated ARPA funds to contract services to provide direct support to households hit hard by the pandemic.
Mihelich said though they will likely contract out the allocation of that $500,000 to another organization, the city will remain responsible for making sure the funds are properly used.
The amendment was unanimously approved.
Commissioners also approved an amendment to fund a $100,000 engineering study on where bicycle boulevards — or streets prioritized for bike traffic — might be possible in the city and an amendment to fund up to $36,000 for grant seeking and writing services at the city.
Funding for mental health support also came up during the meeting. Two amendments on Tuesday allocated more money to social health services, but both were for proposals to study ways for the city to expand mental and behavioral health services rather than funding direct programs.
Commissioners approved $30,000 to look into establishing a sobering intake center in Bozeman, which Cunningham said is the first step to get a project going.
“$30,000 does not buy us a sobering center by any stretch of the imagination, but it shows our interest, it shows our willingness and quite frankly shows our leadership, that we are, we are going to help create a solution,” Cunningham said.
Another amendment put forward by Commissioner Christopher Coburn to allocate $10,000 to study a non-police crisis response program similar to one established in Eugene, Oregon, was approved. That program, called Cahoots, involves trained mental health professionals responding to crisis calls rather than police officers when appropriate.
While Bozeman Police do work with a crisis responder program where mental health providers sometimes respond to calls alongside police, Coburn said the Cahoots program goes further.
An amendment he put forward — with a caveat that he expected it to fail — was to take $200,000 from the police department’s $10.8 million budget and put it toward studying and establishing a non-police crisis response program.
The amendment failed on a 1-4 vote, with the other commissioners saying that fully funding a program would be premature.
A final amendment from Madgic allocated an additional $100,000 to the Streamline bus service, which had asked the city for $400,000. The proposed budget included $300,000 for Streamline, which is planning to expand its coverage and services starting in August.
Several public commenters at recent meetings have urged the city to fully fund the program’s request, which all commissioners supported Tuesday night.
Commissioners gave final approval to the budget on a unanimous vote. The fiscal year begins July 1.
“I do believe that it reflects the values of our community and I believe that that’s what a budget should do,” Andrus said.
